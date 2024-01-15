Ron DeSantis trolled with a “Participation Trophy” in Iowa by prankster

Ron DeSantis (Photo: Shutterstock)

An internet comedian pranked Florida Governor Ron DeSantis during an Iowa campaign appearance on Saturday.

A man interrupted DeSantis’ town hall appearance in Atlantic, Iowa. He stepped forward to say he wanted to present DeSantis with a “participation trophy”, which prompted some laughter. He went on to say, DeSantis is “probably not going to win the election but we’re proud of you for trying.”

By this stage, DeSantis realizes he’s the victim of a prank and tries to wave the man away. His wife, Casey DeSantis also steps forward to get between her husband and the man. She nods toward security to intervene.

“He’s special and unique and he’s our little snowflake,” says the prankster, before he’s ushered away. Coverage was posted by journalist Samantha-Jo Roth.

📍Atlantic, Iowa — a man came up to DeSantis at his town hall & tried to hand him a participation trophy. He said DeSantis he “probably won’t win the election.” He also called DeSantis “our favorite snowflake.” pic.twitter.com/fTEY9Y4kM9 — Samantha-Jo Roth (@SamanthaJoRoth) January 13, 2024

It turned out the man was Davram (@davramdavram) from @TheGoodLiars. The comedy duo have gone viral many times by interviewing Trump supporters at rallies. Their subjects often voice the most ludicrous and wild conspiracy theories and beliefs.

Online, many commented on how Casey had stepped in to defend her flummoxed husband.

The real Alpha had to step in to defend Ron. — Anthony Hughes (@CallMeAntwan) January 13, 2024

Luckily Casey was there to protect him from this emotional assault. — Kevin Washington (@KevinSixx13) January 13, 2024

DeSantis bravely pushes his wife’s body into a satirist to shield himself from a joke. pic.twitter.com/rKYAYGJKea — Osborne Cox (@Osborne__Cox) January 13, 2024

His wife put the last nail in his candidacy. — Joel Zamboni (@joelzamboni) January 13, 2024

Iowa Caucus Day

DeSantis’s campaign to become the Republican Presidential nomination has struggled since he first announced his candidacy.

Although he initially placed second behind Trump, the former President has remained way ahead in the polls. DeSantis has slipped and is now neck-and-neck nationally with Nikki Haley.

Haley is also ahead of DeSantis in Iowa, which today becomes the first state to hold its caucus. A respected poll last Thursday put Haley at 20 percent, DeSantis at 13 percent, and Trump at 54 percent . Some observers believe that if DeSantis comes a distant third in Iowa, he might pull out of the race.

It’s uncertain how the extreme weather conditions blasting the state might impact the caucus process. Snow and sub-zero conditions are affecting much of Iowa.

Yesterday, Donald Trump was forced to cancel three of his four planned campaign stops in the state. At the one he did manage, in Indianola, he told people to drag themselves out to vote even if the weather was life-threatening.

“You can’t sit home. If you’re sick as a dog, you say, ‘Darling, I gotta make it,’” Trump said. “Even if you vote and then pass away, it’s worth it, remember.”