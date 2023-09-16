Ron “Don’t Say Gay” DeSantis’ gaslight tour, the Melania mystery explodes, Lindsey Graham begs for cash

While the 2023 MTV VMAs and Anderson Cooper’s unconventional living situation took over everyone’s social media feeds this week, the political power players were busy doing all sorts of things while you weren’t looking. Here’s just a few of the stories that you really need to know about it.
CATFIGHT: Kristi Noem and Kari Lake are both gunning to be crowned the MAGA queen and the claws are out. [Read all about it on Queerty]
MOMENT OF SILENCE: GOP Pinocchio George Santos gets universally dragged for his 9/11 message and for one moment the entire country was united again. [Read all about it on Into]
SMOKE SHOW: GOP loon Lauren Boebert can add confirmed liar to her resume after she denied vaping in front of a pregnant woman before being kicked out of a Denver performance of Beetlejuice for being a menace to society.
SEARCH PARTY: Melania Trump‘s disappearance from her husband’s presidential campaign continues to raise questions and everyone is pointing their far-right fingers at each other. [Real all about it on Queerty]
STUNT QUEEN: Ron “Don’t Say Gay” DeSantis says his anti-LGBTQ policies aren’t the reason LGBTQ residents of Florida feel they are being discriminated against. [Read all about it on LGBTQ Nation]
DARK BRANDON NATION: White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre cracked a joke and then laid out the facts when receiving yet another question about Biden – who is three years younger than Trump – being too old to run for president again.
HELP ME, I’M POOR: With the walls closing in on him, Republican Senator Lindsey Graham groveled to the American people to help pay his legal bills in the ongoing investigation of his involvement in interfering in Georgia’s 2020 presidential election. [Read all about it on Queerty]
FACE OF EVIL: Ultra-Christian humanoid Mike Pence showed no empathy when confronted by a crying mom who begged him to support trans rights. [Read all about it on LGBTQ Nation]
YOU CAN’T UNHEAR: 71-year-old anti-gay GOP Sen. John Kennedy reading sexually explicit passages intended for older teens in order to justify draconian books bans will haunt your nightmares.
One Comment
cuteguy
Pudding fingers Meatball Ron should just quit while he’s behind. Florida must have so much shame for voting in this loser that the rest of the country already despises.