Gavin Newson mopped the floor with Ron “Don’t Say Gay” DeSantis on national TV last night

Ron DeSantis standing behind a podium wearing a dark suit jacket, blue shirt and purple tie.

Ron “Don’t Say Gay” DeSantis is a desperate man. The flailing Florida governor continues to fall further behind Donald Trump in the Republican race, now trailing the disgraced ex-president by nearly 60 points.

Clamoring for positive coverage, DeSantis agreed to debate California governor Gavin Newsom Thursday night, a man whom he isn’t running against.

And it blew up in his face. Fox News’ Sean Hannity, who moderated the proceedings, tried to tip the scales in DeSantis’ favor. Hannity teed up some of DeSantis’ favorite talking points and attempted to nail Newsom with unfavorable facts and figures.

But none of it mattered. At one point, DeSantis resorted to holding up a map plotted with fecal matter, in an effort to discredit California’s… mental health care system?

Yeah, we don’t get it, either.

Longtime sparring mates, DeSantis and Newsom position themselves as polar opposites of each other. In many ways, that’s true. Newsom is the face of liberal governance, whereas DeSantis represents right-wing demagoguery.

But there is one big similarity between the two foes, which Newsom brought up at the start of the debate.

Despite their national ambitions, neither governor will be the nominee of their party in 2024.

Ouch!

At first glance, it seems odd that Newsom would agree to debate DeSantis on Fox News. But after watching, the California governor’s motives were apparent.

He successfully promoted the Biden-Harris agenda in front of a Fox News audience, and further demoralized DeSantis in the process.

On multiple occasions, Newsom lambasted DeSantis for his ardent homophobia.

“I don’t like the way you demean the LGBTQ community,” he said. “I don’t like the way you demean and humiliate people you disagree with, Ron. I find it fundamental offensive. This is a core value that distinguishes the values of my state, and frankly the vast majority of Americans, against the weaponization of education.”

“Meatball Ron” had no response, other than standing sheepishly behind the podium

Trying to erase LGBTQ+ students is one of DeSantis’ biggest initiatives. He’s passed the odious “Don’t Say Gay” bill, which bars discussion of sexual orientation and gender identity among all grade levels.

The gay-hating governor is also leading the charge on book bans: PEN America says more than 40% of school book bans last year happened in Florida, surpassing every other state.

In recent months, DeSantis has attempted to rewrite his anti-LGBTQ+ record, insisting that books aren’t being banned in Florida schools.

Newsom wouldn’t let him get away with it.

“1,406 books have been banned just last year under Ron DeSantis’ leadership,” he said. “I love that he keeps pulling this, he’s been doing this all over the campaign trail. What’s wrong with Toni Morrison’s books? What’s wrong with Amanda Gorman’s, and the poetry? 1,406 books have been banned on your banning binge in the state of Florida.”

DeSantis kept trying to butt in — “not banned!” — but failed to stop Newsom’s onslaught.

“As it relates to parental rights, California, it’s in our constitution, parental engagement. It’s called the CFF process,” said Newsom. “We actually require parental engagement on curriculum development. We don’t require K through 3rd-grade sexual education. That doesn’t happen until middle school. What you’re doing is using education as a sword for your cultural purge.”

In addition to attacking LGBTQ+ folx, DeSantis is pinning his futile campaign on immigration. Most infamously, he dispatched a team from Florida to round up asylum seekers in Texas and fly them to Martha’s Vineyard without their knowledge.

Newsom took him down on that, too.

“I’m the only guy here that is a border state governor,” he said. “You’re trolling folks trying to find migrants to play political games to get some news and attention so you can out-Trump Trump and by the way… how is that going for you? You’re down 41 points in your own home state.”

For years, DeSantis’ biggest talking point against Newsom has been his management of COVID, and the supposed migration of Californians to Florida.

But actually…that’s not true, either! Over the last two years, more Floridians have actually moved to California than the other way around.

Check and mate. We’ll see DeSantis at the bottom of the polls, thank you very much!

