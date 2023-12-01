Gavin Newson mopped the floor with Ron “Don’t Say Gay” DeSantis on national TV last night

Ron “Don’t Say Gay” DeSantis is a desperate man. The flailing Florida governor continues to fall further behind Donald Trump in the Republican race, now trailing the disgraced ex-president by nearly 60 points.
Clamoring for positive coverage, DeSantis agreed to debate California governor Gavin Newsom Thursday night, a man whom he isn’t running against.
And it blew up in his face. Fox News’ Sean Hannity, who moderated the proceedings, tried to tip the scales in DeSantis’ favor. Hannity teed up some of DeSantis’ favorite talking points and attempted to nail Newsom with unfavorable facts and figures.
But none of it mattered. At one point, DeSantis resorted to holding up a map plotted with fecal matter, in an effort to discredit California’s… mental health care system?
Yeah, we don’t get it, either.
This is the difference between a serious person who wants to make things better, and someone who is only interested in political theater.— Bluedog (@HereLiesBlueDog) December 1, 2023
Did someone say "poop map"?https://t.co/gmEtVJQFmD— Matt Fleming, Florida Expert (@Matt_Fleming321) December 1, 2023
Longtime sparring mates, DeSantis and Newsom position themselves as polar opposites of each other. In many ways, that’s true. Newsom is the face of liberal governance, whereas DeSantis represents right-wing demagoguery.
But there is one big similarity between the two foes, which Newsom brought up at the start of the debate.
Despite their national ambitions, neither governor will be the nominee of their party in 2024.
Ouch!
At first glance, it seems odd that Newsom would agree to debate DeSantis on Fox News. But after watching, the California governor’s motives were apparent.
He successfully promoted the Biden-Harris agenda in front of a Fox News audience, and further demoralized DeSantis in the process.
On multiple occasions, Newsom lambasted DeSantis for his ardent homophobia.
“I don’t like the way you demean the LGBTQ community,” he said. “I don’t like the way you demean and humiliate people you disagree with, Ron. I find it fundamental offensive. This is a core value that distinguishes the values of my state, and frankly the vast majority of Americans, against the weaponization of education.”
“Meatball Ron” had no response, other than standing sheepishly behind the podium
Trying to erase LGBTQ+ students is one of DeSantis’ biggest initiatives. He’s passed the odious “Don’t Say Gay” bill, which bars discussion of sexual orientation and gender identity among all grade levels.
The gay-hating governor is also leading the charge on book bans: PEN America says more than 40% of school book bans last year happened in Florida, surpassing every other state.
In recent months, DeSantis has attempted to rewrite his anti-LGBTQ+ record, insisting that books aren’t being banned in Florida schools.
Newsom wouldn’t let him get away with it.
“1,406 books have been banned just last year under Ron DeSantis’ leadership,” he said. “I love that he keeps pulling this, he’s been doing this all over the campaign trail. What’s wrong with Toni Morrison’s books? What’s wrong with Amanda Gorman’s, and the poetry? 1,406 books have been banned on your banning binge in the state of Florida.”
DeSantis kept trying to butt in — “not banned!” — but failed to stop Newsom’s onslaught.
“As it relates to parental rights, California, it’s in our constitution, parental engagement. It’s called the CFF process,” said Newsom. “We actually require parental engagement on curriculum development. We don’t require K through 3rd-grade sexual education. That doesn’t happen until middle school. What you’re doing is using education as a sword for your cultural purge.”
Right after this is over Ron is going to fire the person on his staff that suggested he do this. This is a public humiliation.— Brutally Honest (@zBrutallyHonest) December 1, 2023
In addition to attacking LGBTQ+ folx, DeSantis is pinning his futile campaign on immigration. Most infamously, he dispatched a team from Florida to round up asylum seekers in Texas and fly them to Martha’s Vineyard without their knowledge.
Newsom took him down on that, too.
“I’m the only guy here that is a border state governor,” he said. “You’re trolling folks trying to find migrants to play political games to get some news and attention so you can out-Trump Trump and by the way… how is that going for you? You’re down 41 points in your own home state.”
I thought they didn’t televise executions.— Eric B. (@ediddy1979) December 1, 2023
For years, DeSantis’ biggest talking point against Newsom has been his management of COVID, and the supposed migration of Californians to Florida.
But actually…that’s not true, either! Over the last two years, more Floridians have actually moved to California than the other way around.
Check and mate. We’ll see DeSantis at the bottom of the polls, thank you very much!
10 Comments
ZzBomb
God I love my Governor!
Fahd
My favorite quip: “I thought they didn’t televise executions”.
RIGay
BRILLIANT!!!!
dbmcvey
I will admit I thought this was a dumb idea but Newsom did great! AND ON FOX NEWS!!!
ShaverC
Newson should be ashamed of himself. Last time I was in LA it was a dump… and his policies destroyed San Francisco. Tent cities and homeless people everywhere, and like DeSantis said, feces everywhere. He won’t clean it up for the people who live there but he did when the Chinese Dictator decided to pop by. Classy guy.
dbmcvey
I live in LA and you’re full of it.
Kangol2
ShaverC, visit Naples, Florida and view the aftermath of the hurricane there. Gov. DeFascist should be attending to his state a bit more, instead of gallivanting all over the US in his pump boots! And I was in SF not long ago, and it isn’t the “destroyed” city you seem to think it is!
abfab
ShaverC has no idea where to go when he allegedly goes to LA so he just hangs out under bridges with his fellow trolls.
Los Angeles has AMAZINGLY GORGEOUS NEIGHBORHOODS!
I particularly love Laurel Canyon.
Kangol2
I never watch FoxNews but I did for this and GAVIN NEWSOM CLEANED DEFASCIST’S CLOCK!!!
Whatever one may say about Newsom, who leads the nation’s largest and richest state, he looked presidential, like a leader, kept his cool, got in zingers, and showed that he is a showman, which is a quality not everyone has. Even when he fudged facts a bit he showed he knows how to keep going and present a seamless façade. He offered right-wing viewers a strong counterpoint to the petulant, huffing, wordy, overtalking little anti-LGBTQ, racist troll governor of Florida.
Great job, Governor Newsom! DeFascist, you sunk and you stunk!
Ronbo
What will it take for “establishment Democrats” to accept that Biden is toast?
Remember when they ignored how awful Hillary was? As SoS, Hillary ignited wars across the middle-east that triggered more refugee movement than in all of WWII! HIllary’s actions (we came, we saw, he died! Ha ha ha!”) resulted in many European nation voters turning right-wing to deal with the millions of refugees at their shores.
Biden was the first, highest-level politician to recognize gay equality (except Sen. Sanders). Yea!
However, he ensured that Clarence Thomas was installed in the Supreme Court; Biden has supported EVERY war he has been asked about; Biden changed the law making sure that college debt followed those experiencing bankruptcy; Biden ensured the death of 7,000 Palestinian children; Biden now embraces the nation that managed 9/11; Biden has lost the youth vote and the Arab vote and the anti-war vote. etc….
Newsom is our best shot at winning. The longer we wait for Biden to quit the worse our chances. Ask Ruth Bader Ginsberg how sticking around past retirement worked out for the Democrats at the Supreme Court.
Fix the given problems now instead of complaining later.