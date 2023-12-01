Gavin Newson mopped the floor with Ron “Don’t Say Gay” DeSantis on national TV last night

Ron “Don’t Say Gay” DeSantis is a desperate man. The flailing Florida governor continues to fall further behind Donald Trump in the Republican race, now trailing the disgraced ex-president by nearly 60 points.

Clamoring for positive coverage, DeSantis agreed to debate California governor Gavin Newsom Thursday night, a man whom he isn’t running against.

And it blew up in his face. Fox News’ Sean Hannity, who moderated the proceedings, tried to tip the scales in DeSantis’ favor. Hannity teed up some of DeSantis’ favorite talking points and attempted to nail Newsom with unfavorable facts and figures.

But none of it mattered. At one point, DeSantis resorted to holding up a map plotted with fecal matter, in an effort to discredit California’s… mental health care system?

Yeah, we don’t get it, either.

Newsom: Ron has literally the worst mental health system in America. Forgive me outside of Mississippi and Texas..



DeSantis: *hold up feces map* pic.twitter.com/mVmAHY5LsX — Acyn (@Acyn) December 1, 2023

This is the difference between a serious person who wants to make things better, and someone who is only interested in political theater. — Bluedog (@HereLiesBlueDog) December 1, 2023

Did someone say "poop map"?https://t.co/gmEtVJQFmD — Matt Fleming, Florida Expert (@Matt_Fleming321) December 1, 2023

He has a poop map. https://t.co/ImNvLP7bhT — Devin Nunes’ cow ? (@DevinCow) December 1, 2023

You know Ronny boy and his team thought they had a slam dunk with that map and he was just itching to share it.



But when you’re getting destroyed on specific policy issues you look like an unhinged moron responding with a poop map. https://t.co/KkAEV9S0AL — Zack Hunt (@ZaackHunt) December 1, 2023

Our governor carried a poop map in his pocket. https://t.co/XBpWE5Ftq2 — JagsFanBrian????? (@JagsFanBrian) December 1, 2023

Longtime sparring mates, DeSantis and Newsom position themselves as polar opposites of each other. In many ways, that’s true. Newsom is the face of liberal governance, whereas DeSantis represents right-wing demagoguery.

But there is one big similarity between the two foes, which Newsom brought up at the start of the debate.

Despite their national ambitions, neither governor will be the nominee of their party in 2024.

Ouch!

Gov. Gavin Newsom at the start of the debate with Ron DeSantis:



"There's one thing that we have in common, is neither of us will be the nominee for our party in 2024." — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) December 1, 2023

At first glance, it seems odd that Newsom would agree to debate DeSantis on Fox News. But after watching, the California governor’s motives were apparent.

He successfully promoted the Biden-Harris agenda in front of a Fox News audience, and further demoralized DeSantis in the process.

On multiple occasions, Newsom lambasted DeSantis for his ardent homophobia.

“I don’t like the way you demean the LGBTQ community,” he said. “I don’t like the way you demean and humiliate people you disagree with, Ron. I find it fundamental offensive. This is a core value that distinguishes the values of my state, and frankly the vast majority of Americans, against the weaponization of education.”

“Meatball Ron” had no response, other than standing sheepishly behind the podium

Trying to erase LGBTQ+ students is one of DeSantis’ biggest initiatives. He’s passed the odious “Don’t Say Gay” bill, which bars discussion of sexual orientation and gender identity among all grade levels.

The gay-hating governor is also leading the charge on book bans: PEN America says more than 40% of school book bans last year happened in Florida, surpassing every other state.

In recent months, DeSantis has attempted to rewrite his anti-LGBTQ+ record, insisting that books aren’t being banned in Florida schools.

Newsom wouldn’t let him get away with it.

“1,406 books have been banned just last year under Ron DeSantis’ leadership,” he said. “I love that he keeps pulling this, he’s been doing this all over the campaign trail. What’s wrong with Toni Morrison’s books? What’s wrong with Amanda Gorman’s, and the poetry? 1,406 books have been banned on your banning binge in the state of Florida.”

DeSantis kept trying to butt in — “not banned!” — but failed to stop Newsom’s onslaught.

“As it relates to parental rights, California, it’s in our constitution, parental engagement. It’s called the CFF process,” said Newsom. “We actually require parental engagement on curriculum development. We don’t require K through 3rd-grade sexual education. That doesn’t happen until middle school. What you’re doing is using education as a sword for your cultural purge.”

Watch DeSantis’ face… this is so brutal pic.twitter.com/uMG1GkE2iG — Acyn (@Acyn) December 1, 2023

Right after this is over Ron is going to fire the person on his staff that suggested he do this. This is a public humiliation. — Brutally Honest (@zBrutallyHonest) December 1, 2023

DeSantis is clearly completely unprepared for this line of attack from Newsom, which is kind of shocking (it’s obvious they’d go there!), and just starts stammering “they’re not banned!!” at him while Newsom keeps his cool.



Just incredible incompetence from desantis https://t.co/4BZEjQobOq — Robert Marchini (@rhcm123) December 1, 2023

I won’t lie — it was extremely satisfying to watch Gavin Newsom takes DeSantis’ raging bigotry and beat him mercilessly with it. https://t.co/udPsbctuQ1 — Brandon Wolf (@bjoewolf) December 1, 2023

the people running Ron DeSantis’ campaign gotta absolutely hate the guy to agree to this debate that had absolutely zero upside for him https://t.co/Ig4g5E5ElJ — Matt Binder (@MattBinder) December 1, 2023

In addition to attacking LGBTQ+ folx, DeSantis is pinning his futile campaign on immigration. Most infamously, he dispatched a team from Florida to round up asylum seekers in Texas and fly them to Martha’s Vineyard without their knowledge.

Newsom took him down on that, too.

“I’m the only guy here that is a border state governor,” he said. “You’re trolling folks trying to find migrants to play political games to get some news and attention so you can out-Trump Trump and by the way… how is that going for you? You’re down 41 points in your own home state.”

Newsom: I’m the only guy here that is a border state governor. You’re trolling folks trying to find migrants to play political games to get some news so you can out-Trump Trump and by the way… how is that going for you? You’re down 41 pts in your own state pic.twitter.com/RezT7tlIT3 — Acyn (@Acyn) December 1, 2023

I thought they didn’t televise executions. — Eric B. (@ediddy1979) December 1, 2023

Jesus Christ.



I’d like to report a murder. https://t.co/c2qRPvMFNK — Angry Staffer ? (@Angry_Staffer) December 1, 2023

why did he agree to this oh my god https://t.co/hoyd4vQ7Dp — Jordan Meehan (@JordanMeehan) December 1, 2023

DeSantis sticks with a ghoulish smile whenever he’s getting owned. https://t.co/nE2hOsYb9j — Kim Masters (@kimmasters) December 1, 2023

For years, DeSantis’ biggest talking point against Newsom has been his management of COVID, and the supposed migration of Californians to Florida.

But actually…that’s not true, either! Over the last two years, more Floridians have actually moved to California than the other way around.

Newsom: You mean the last two years, more Floridians going to California than Californians going to Florida? That is going to be fun to fact check. pic.twitter.com/7NK6pQMb0n — Acyn (@Acyn) December 1, 2023

Gov. Gavin Newsom is mostly accurate:



Per capita, more Floridians have moved to California than the other way around, according to U.S. Census Bureau data. https://t.co/hiLqUf8pUu — PolitiFact (@PolitiFact) December 1, 2023

Check and mate. We’ll see DeSantis at the bottom of the polls, thank you very much!