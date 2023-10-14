Ron “Don’t Say Gay” DeSantis humiliated again, George Santos throws a hissy fit & Biden’s beefcake bro

While Lenny Kravitz’s thirsty AF new music video and Reba’s poppers-fest with Troye Sivan took over everyone’s social media feeds this week, the political power players in Washington, D.C. were busy doing all sorts of things while nobody was looking. Here’s just a few of the stories that you really need to know about it…
GAY KARMA: Ron “Don’t Say Gay” DeSantis suffered a humiliating defeat in court and this time it’s all because of Florida’s first out gay Latino legislator. [Read all about it on Queerty]
A IS FOR ANNOYING: GOP Rep. Nancy Mace paraded around wearing a scarlet letter “A” in an attempt to garner more sympathy/fame after suffering backlash for voting to oust Kevin McCarthy as House Speaker and sending Congress into chaos. [See and read all about it on LGBTQ Nation]
LOUD & PROUD: The White House sent a message of support to the LGBTQ+ community for National Coming Out Day on October 11.
KITARA RAVACHE: Gay GOP embarrassment George Santos (a.k.a. Kitara Ravache) unleashed his claws and threatened to blackmail the members of his party that want to expel him after 10 more charges were added to his indictment for alleged fraud. [Read all about it on LGBTQ Nation]
MUSCLE BRO: Joe Biden‘s 69-year-old buff younger brother’s nude selfie somehow wound up on the NSFW photo blog GuysWithiPhones and Gay Twitter™ is not mad about it. [Read all about it on Queerty]
TOTAL GARBAGE: The one-term, twice-impeached, four-time indicted ex-president united the country with bipartisan backlash against him for praising the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah as “very smart” and criticizing Israel days after Hamas launched a terror attack on the country.
SPEEDO-GATE: A far-right MAGA loon running for office in Tennessee got trolled after a picture of her husband in a speedo at Chicago Pride came back to haunt her campaign. [See and read all about it on Queerty]
CHAOS ANGELS: Marjorie Taylor Greene and Lauren Boebert put aside their catty drama in a bid to wreack havoc on their own party as House Republicans keep failing to elect a new Speaker. [Read all about it on LGBTQ Nation]
FIX YOUR MESS: Out White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was not having it when a reporter tried to blame the current turmoil with House Republicans (see above) on the Democrats.
5 Comments
still_onthemark
Stephen Colbert said George Santos dresses like he’s applying for a job as Willy Wonka’s accountant.
abfab
And he has the same exact face (tho not in purple) as Barney.
I love you, you love me
We’re a happy family
With a great big hug, and a kiss from me to you
Won’t you say you love me too?
abfab
Colbert does a great Junior impression…those teeth! Not sure which son that is, I do try to limit my exposure to them.
Huron132
Karine Jean-Pierre is the most strait forward human I have ever seen speaking. She just owns a room. She will tell you how it is and in the most authentic and no nonsense way. Her actions and voice are so dead on perfect. She will be someone in the next 10 years to look for greatness she will have done. She is truly ahead of all the rest in the world.
bachy
She’s absolutely awesome. Astonishing to imagine she has to explain that the administration is not there to fix the endless shltshow that the House Republicans are generating.
Curious to know if there are any historians reading: when was the last time we had such an embarrassing collection of bumbling, incompetent idiots in Congress?