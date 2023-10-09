Florida’s first out gay Latino lawmaker just gave Ron “Don’t Say Gay” DeSantis his latest “L”

Ron “Don’t Say Gay” DeSantis keeps racking up Ls!

On Monday, a court ordered the flailing Florida governor’s administration to release COVID data, following a two-year legal fight. Florida restricted access to the numbers in June 2021, just as the state was simultaneously reopening and dealing with the Delta wave.

Florida’s Department of Health now must provide detailed COVID data for the next three years, and taxpayers are on the hook for $152,500 in legal fees.

Lucky them!

In a delicious twist, Florida’s first out gay Latino legislator, Carlos Guillermo Smith, filed the successful suit. Smith first took office months after the Pulse nightclub shooting, and is now running for state senate.

“The department LIED about the existence of these public records in court and did everything to restrict information and downplay the threat of COVID even while the Delta variant ripped through Florida — a decision that cost many lives,” Smith said in a statement.

“The department LIED about the existence of these public records in court and did everything to restrict information and downplay the threat of COVID even while the Delta variant ripped through Florida — a decision that cost many lives,” @CarlosGSmith, said in a statement. pic.twitter.com/AtlUxGmgde — Carlos Guillermo Smith (@CarlosGSmith) October 9, 2023

how it started how it's going pic.twitter.com/KMzAbOvN3u — Carlos Guillermo Smith (@CarlosGSmith) October 9, 2023

i love love love this… well done, sir! https://t.co/hSYOqP8hmg — Bonnie Taylor (@BeelteeBonnie) October 9, 2023

Kinda of love when bad things happen to bad people. — Brian Manning (@Boxdonkey17) October 9, 2023

How about holding DeSantis responsible for the thousands who died? — Jandel (@Jandel237) October 9, 2023

He cares only for himself I’m so happy this is out in the open — Cindy Sanders (@sanders_cindy) October 9, 2023

Making Florida’s COVID numbers public is bad news for DeSantis’ futile presidential campaign. The anti-gay governor often touts his record during the pandemic, even though it’s largely a myth. Florida ranks fourth in the country in total deaths (behind California, Texas and New York), and in deaths per capita, Florida ranks 22.

Though that’s better than New York at 10, that’s far worse than California, which is 39.

DeSantis was in California recently, and kept lying about the number of robbery victims he met in the state.

Speaking of lying, some intrepid TokTokers recently discovered DeSantis wears heels…even identifying his likely footwear of choice.

Sashay away, please!

One of the points of proof for the “DeSantis wears heals” synopsis is the fact that he appeared to be the same height as Nikki Haley during the last debate, even though they’re both listed at 5′ 9″, and we know the ex-South Carolina governor was wearing heals herself.

Haley, by the way, is in the midst of overtaking DeSantis as Donald Trump‘s chief challenger. A new poll shows Haley leading “Meatball Ron” in New Hampshire after two strong debate performances.

Her campaign is also in a better cash situation as well. Trump’s former UN Ambassador has raised $11 million over the last few months, giving her more money on hand than DeSantis ($9.1 million to roughly $5 million).

It’s not a surprise that DeSantis’ fundraising prowess has declined. His expectations are so low, even members of his team are downplaying the importance of winning.

But they have no choice right now, given their boss’ brutal fortunes. Remember: DeSantis is also in a protracted legal fight with Disney, his state’s biggest tourism attraction and private employer.

The taxpayers are being billed for that vanity project, too. Good thing their governor truly has their best interests in mind!