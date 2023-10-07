Melania’s power move, Ron “Don’t Say Gay” DeSantis’ dirty little secret, & Hillary Clinton unleashes

While the steamy new Fellow Travelers trailer and Madonna’s latest transformation took over everyone’s social media feeds this week, the political power players were busy doing all sorts of things while you weren’t looking. Here’s just a few of the stories that you really need to know about it.

MAKE ALIMONY GREAT AGAIN: Melania Trump is trying to do all she can to protect what is owed to her should her marriage to the one term, twice impeached, four-time indicted ex-president come to a sudden end. [Read all about it on Queerty]

QUEEN OF THE HILL: Laphonza Butler was sworn in as US Senator from California, becoming the first out LGBTQ+ person of color to serve as a senator. [Read all about it on LGBTQ Nation]

PAYING RESPECT: The San Francisco Gay Men’s Chorus honored the late Sen. Dianne Feinstein’s years of advocacy for the LGBTQ+ community with a touching performance of “The Star-Spangled Banner.”

The San Francisco Gay Men's Chorus sang the "The Star-Spangled Banner" in a final tribute to the late Senator Dianne Feinstein who is lying in state at city hall. Here's how to watch Thursday's memorial on ABC7: https://t.co/mYWqyun3Pz pic.twitter.com/7jYuolQRDI — ABC7 News (@abc7newsbayarea) October 5, 2023

THEY ARE ON A BREAK: Sen. John Fetterman flexed his Gen X meme game by trashing GOP nutbag Marjorie Taylor Green in an epic fashion & proved they are not friends. [See and read all about it on Queerty]

WORKING STIFF: MAGA lapdog Matt Gaetz is getting called out by fellow Republicans for allegedly engaging in all-night romps with young girls while amped up on erectile dysfunction meds. [Read all about it on LGBTQ Nation]

PETTY CRIME: Lara Trump released a cover of Tom Petty’s 1989 hit “I Won’t Back Down” and attempted to “sing” it live. Thoughts and prayers!

Lara Trump sang her “original” version of Tom Petty’s “I Won’t Back Down” and it went as horribly as you’d expect. pic.twitter.com/xkTyVAWspr — Andrew Kimmel (@andrewkimmel) October 5, 2023

DON’T SAY BOOTYLICIOUS: Ron “Don’t Say Gay” DeSantis has been exposed for being a smaller man than even previously imagined. [Read all about it on Queerty]

SORRY HOMOPHOBES: Delaware became the 17th US state to ban the “gay and trans panic” legal defense with bipartisan support. [Read all about it on LGBTQ Nation]

DEPLORABLES 2.0: Hillary Clinton doesn’t mince words when asked about Jim Jordan and MAGA extremists.