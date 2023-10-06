John Fetterman’s latest clapback at MTG’s stupidity is ’90s throwback perfection

John Fetterman’s clap back game continues to be strong.

The Pennsylvania senator, who’s drawn Republicans’ ire for wearing casual clothing around the Capitol, keeps trolling the GOP’s most loathsome members on social media. On Thursday, the Democrat set his sights on Marjorie Taylor Greene, who’s one of multiple House Republicans clamoring for the silly prospect of Donald Trump becoming Speaker.

Like a true Gen Xer, Fetterman used a meme featuring Ross from Friends to hammer home his point.

He’s got the soul of a poster in him. https://t.co/QUYC8iYotl — Michael Senters (Yang Wen-Li stan) (@mike_senters) October 5, 2023

I love you — Yasmine Mary, ARNP-FNP-C (@yazzy1967) October 5, 2023

Holy shit this is amazing — QSSL 🍁🌹🍊🚵‍♂️ (@QuinSSL) October 5, 2023

Love to the big man! — Skye (@Skye3411) October 5, 2023

how did I miss this omg https://t.co/qbGSQ7cdr3 — Nick is looking forward to ? (@ikisnick) October 6, 2023

Simp, for the unaware, is a slang term describing somebody who shows excessive admiration for another person who typically doesn’t return the favor.

That would certainly describe House Republicans’ relationships with Trump. Kevin McCarthy learned that the hard way, when the one-term, twice-impeached, quadruple-indicted ex-president didn’t raise a single fat finger to help him remain Speaker.

McCarthy became the first House Speaker to ever be ousted this week, when far-right Republicans voted against him. All of those Republicans, including their ringleader, Matt Gaetz, who apparently boasts about crushing E.D. meds and energy drinks on the House Floor so he can “go all night,” are beholden to Trump.

But yet, the disgraced ex-president didn’t publicly support McCarthy, even though the California Republican groveled for him at Mar-a-Lago in the wake of Jan. 6. Trump is busy attending his $250 million civil fraud trial in New York, where he could be forced to auction off his prized properties.

That includes Trump Tower, for those wondering…

Trump attending the NY AG fraud trial was just a publicity stunt.



His appearance served no legal purpose. He did not win any legal arguments. He embarrassed himself and got a gag order.



He whined in front of the cameras and begged for money from his supporters.



Self-pity. Sad. — Tristan Snell (@TristanSnell) October 5, 2023

Anyway, with the House Speakership open, Trump’s biggest sycophants are campaigning for him to take the job (the Speaker of the House doesn’t have to be a member of Congress).

The only problem with that is, the GOP has a rule stating “no one indicted for a felony punishable by more than two years in prison can serve in leadership.”

That’s bad news for Trump, who’s facing four indictments and 91 criminal charges.

While Trump said he would be open to becoming Speaker (so selfless), he endorsed Jim Jordan Thursday night, the frenetic Ohio Republican who six former Ohio State wrestlers say ignored sexual abuse while he was on the coaching staff.

Again: Trump never extended that favor to McCarthy.

What a simp indeed! Where’s Ross when you need him?

President @realDonaldTrump is dedicating the rest of his life to saving this country.



If we tap him for Speaker of the House – HE CONFIRMED HE WILL TAKE THE JOB.



He is the LEADER of the Republican Party. He has a proven four-year record as President.



You and I are going to… pic.twitter.com/DmMJvUWLzM — Marjorie Taylor Greene ?? (@mtgreenee) October 5, 2023

Moving on, Fetterman also checked in on Ron “Don’t Say DeSantis,” who’s now trailing Nikki Haley in New Hampshire.

Tehehe…

This isn’t the first time Fetterman has owned the Florida governor. When DeSantis joined the whiny chorus complaining about Fetterman’s attire, he came up with the perfect response. (By the way, Fetterman now says he’ll wear a suit on the Senate floor, which complies with the old dress code. But Susan Collins can still wear her bikini, if she wishes…)

I dress like he campaigns https://t.co/IXgGmIRNb4 — John Fetterman (@JohnFetterman) September 18, 2023

The differences between Fetterman and DeSantis are vast. The latter inflicts cruelty on his constitutions to boost his futile presidential run, while the latter joins striking autoworkers.

Amazingly, it seems like attire doesn’t correlate with good representation.

With that in mind, Fetterman knows good public service when he sees it. That’s why he sent the Chairman of the House Oversight Committee, Rep. James Comer (R-KY), a case of Bud Lights last week.

Comer is currently presiding over a baseless impeachment inquiry into Joe Biden. You know, the people’s work!

This morning, I directed my staff to deliver a gift to congratulate and salute Representative Comer and his Team America™? squad as they embark on their historic impeachment journey. pic.twitter.com/g9yFlC48HX — Senator John Fetterman (@SenFettermanPA) September 28, 2023

Unlike the GOP meme-kings, Fetterman shows it’s possible to troll and govern. Shoutout to his really gay staff!

What a team they make.