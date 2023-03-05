My roommate is obsessed with luring straight guys into bed with booze. Should I be upset?

Hi Jake
My roommate and I are both gay. We’ve never hooked up but we do talk pretty openly about dating, relationships, sex, etc. It’s never been an issue. Until recently when he mentioned all the straight guys he’s hooked up with.
I don’t really care about that. But it was another thing he said that made me feel differently about him. He bragged that on more than one occasion he’s gotten these guys drunk in order to sleep with them. He also said a lot of straight men just need alcohol to “take the edge off” and then they’re down with having gay sex.
I feel very strongly that a person can’t give consent if they’re drunk and that my roommate is being predatory. I’m also not OK with this happening in our apartment. It’s one thing to bring a guy home. It’s another thing to lure him into doing something he might not otherwise do by supplying him with alcohol.
Ever since he told me all this, I’ve been super uncomfortable. He hasn’t brought anyone home that I know of, but just the thought of it bothers me. Am I overreacting?
Predator Hunter
Dear Predator Hunter,
It’s nice to see someone concerned about the wellness and safety of others, so that no one is being taken advantage of.
There are certainly gay guys out there, such as your roommate, that have a thing for straight guys. For some, it’s almost a fetish. Could it be your roommate gets off on the challenge of “turning” a straight guy gay, as a way to validate his own attractiveness or sexual prowess? Is it internalized homophobia he’s not aware of, and he’s turned off by gay guys? Could it be an unconscious drive to regain power over a group that once marginalized him? Or, is it simply an attraction for the straight bros in school that never dissipated?
Regardless, the issue you are writing about here revolves around consent. No matter what your sexual orientation is, or where your partner falls on that scale, it’s never okay to have sex with someone who doesn’t willingly agree to participate.
Some guys that identify as “straight” actually fall somewhere on the spectrum of sexual orientation that isn’t all the way on the “hetero” end of the Kinsey scale. For them, even if they have some curiosity or attraction towards guys, their inhibitions might take hold because they are afraid to allow that part of themselves to surface, for fear of judgment and shame.
Alcohol can take the edge off, and allow them to let go of those defenses and seek the pleasure they want. In this sort of situation, where someone willingly has a drink or two in order to give them the liquid courage they need to satisfy their desires, I don’t believe anyone is being taken advantage of.
That said, it is absolutely NOT okay for your roommate to be getting his bros drunk to the point where they can’t be making responsible decisions for themselves, and forcing himself on them.
According to The Rape, Abuse, and Incest National Network (RAINN), the nation’s largest anti-sexual violence organization, consent does NOT look like, “Someone being incapacitated because of drugs or alcohol.” This means that if someone is drinking enough to lose control of their actions, they are not actually able to give “enthusiastic consent” to someone who is wanting to sleep with them. If they are coerced when under the influence, it is not actually a mutual sexual encounter, and is considered assault.
I completely understand and validate your uncomfortable feelings being so close to this situation. Because of this, I wouldn’t take any chances with what is happening under your roof, and strong boundaries may be necessary.
You may not be able to control what your roommate does outside the home, but you do have a say in what happens in your shared living space. Talk to him about your discomfort, and suggest that any hookups take place outside your home (perhaps unless one of you is in a committed relationship). That way, at least you’ll know this kind of behavior is not happening on your turf.
You might also share with your roommate that intoxicated consent is not consent, and that what he’s doing could actually be illegal. Perhaps he simply doesn’t realize what he’s doing is wrong, and this is the first time he’s heard this. It may be a difficult conversation, but you could be doing a him a big favor.
Talking with a therapist about how to assert yourself and your needs can be really helpful. You might even let him know that if he continues this behavior, it may cost your friendship. Lastly, if you ever hear of a situation that feels like hard lines have been crossed, it is within your right to call the police and report it.
The straight boy fantasy is a tale as old as time, but getting that jock to submit by removing his ability to make sober decisions is not okay. Online LGBTQ therapy could also really help your roommate, or anyone reading this who relates, to work through this need to control or dominate to get what they want. Note, there is no shame at all in fantasy, and it should be celebrated and enjoyed. But when you turn fantasy into reality by removing someone’s agency, it’s a different story, bro.
Jake Myers is the Founder of LGBTQ Therapy Space, the first national platform for online therapy for and by the LGBTQ community, matching clients with quality LGBTQ therapists and providing a secure, easy-to-use platform for sessions. Have a question for Jake? Follow LGBTQ Therapy Space on Instagram and send him a message, or simply stay up to date on LGBTQ mental health tips and trends.
26 Comments
still_onthemark
Over the years I’ve known several gay guys who had this “almost a fetish” (hey Jake, you can say it, it’s a fetish). Every single one of them at some point got the crap beat out of him by one of those straight guys. It IS risky to do this! It may also be risky to be the roommate when there’s an enraged drunken guy in your apartment.
Fname Optional Lname
If the scenario included a female who had reservations about having casual sex and a str8 guy used this logic, would we still feel the same:
“Alcohol can take the edge off, and allow them to let go of those defenses and seek the pleasure they want. In this sort of situation, where someone willingly has a drink or two in order to give them the liquid courage they need to satisfy their desires, I don’t believe anyone is being taken advantage of.”
hmmmmm
Chrisk
No one was taken advantage of. As the article says. It just lowers the inhibitions of a Bisexual guy. They would need to be practically passed out drunk if they were truly straight and who wants a messy drunk in your bed. Yuck.
When I was younger I too chased a bit after them. Then you realize how much effing work it is for such little reward. I think it’s more about your ego.
barryaksarben
The thing here is this guy IS playing with fire. It isn’t what we may feel about consent but how the guy will feel after the event. I am reminded of the Jenny Jones murder where there was no actual sex but a crush AND AFTER BRINGING THE STRAIGHT guy on her show to tell him he liked him the guy reacted by shooting and killing the gay guy. Just one of these men may feel totally violat ed and want to pun ish the roommate and not care that the roommate be killed too . This is a highly dangerous thing to be going on.Some guy who is very conflicted about his sexuality may behave in a violent manner. I have never understood the attraction to straight me. I once had a straight acquantice who I had zero interest in say “I’ll let you blow me and responded “no, but I’ll let you blow me. ” Give me a smart funny gay man who is into what Im into and the sex will be fun for both. It is selling yourself short to lust after these people who dont want you
DuMaurier
At my age I’m out of the trend loop, but I thought the “straight obsession” thing was long gone, overtaken by Pride–because I do think there’s an element of internalized homophobia in it. But when I started being “active” in the late 70s every gay guy I knew had the obsession. And I think part of the appeal is that there WAS some “effing work” involved; at least back then any gay guy could “get” sex with another gay guy, there was no challenge. Friends had sex with friends, with a friend’s boyfriend, etc. Bagging a straight guy was something to brag about.
But even though alcohol was always part of the deal, it wasn’t (to my recollection) a matter of getting someone incapacitated. More like, the straight guy could blame it on being drunk. One much younger friend who identifies as straight buy occasionally has sex with men (at least once with his wife and the guy!) told me, “It’s only gay if you do it sober and all the time.” And I THINK there was usually a buildup to the point of sex; “How do you know you won’t like it if you’ve never done it?” “You won’t have to do anything! Just lie back and pretend I’m a woman doing it!” Etc…aargh. So there was a segue to a few drinks to, “Oh, whatever, go ahead.”
But whether you call it a fetish or something else, even back then I had a vague feeling the “obsession” wasn’t particularly healthy.
bachy
Sounds like the more… puritanical ideologues of the gay movement are ripe for a recapitulation of the Temperance Movement, which promoted abstinence from consumption of alcoholic beverages in the 1920s. Participants in the original movement typically criticized alcohol intoxication and promoted teetotalism. Movement leaders emphasized alcohol’s negative effects on people’s health, personalities and family lives due to lack of self-control. Unsurprisingly, most supporters of the movement were heavy drinkers themselves.
We’re right on schedule for a 100 year revival. Might be good to examine how this kind of thing played out last time.
Dr Sarah
You do realise that the objection to using alcohol to sexually assault someone has nothing to do with being a Puritan or being anti-alcohol, right? It’s because sexual assault is wrong.
KiwiJello
I haven’t been with enough straight men to consider it a fetish, but I can say this: The draw is that they are especially genuine in their expression of sex. IE, they don’t have a reason to fake it, so any reaction you get is real.
I can’t speak for anyone but myself, but that is my motivation to even try. I am old, and wouldn’t bother anymore though 🙂
Ronbo
Is this just another story being fed to FOX, Florida and Conservatives? “Predator Hunter” and the editors promoting the rarity is just inviting media attention to smear ALL LGBTQ individuals.
Log Cabin Republicans and conservative leadership here at Queerty seem to be selecting a lot of stories that invite political attention and derision of our community. Are Queerty Editors ignorant of the right-wing political movement that they are inspiring, instigating and fueling? This ‘one in a million’ example (probably just a fantasy) will soon reflect how EVERYONE watching FOX and politics view the LGBTQ community.
Editors like Graham Gremore are hurting this community. Remember when he posted multiple 100% false stories about a successful gay politician? By categorizing him as predating on and grooming youth, Alex Morse’s career was destroyed.
PubicHairus
I have a feeling you have the name ALEX MORSE smeared on your walls with your own poop.
still_onthemark
Alex Morse doesn’t agree with you AND he still has a great career. See his interview with the Boston Globe.
LumpyPillows
I see boogeymen everywhere, apparently Ronbo does too. Sorry, bro, I just don’t see the connection to the nepharious right here.
Man About Town
Um, what? I see nothing in either the letter or Jake’s response that even hints at “derision of our community.”
LumpyPillows
It is like almost every moralizing story about sex: it depends on the circumstances. Clearly if they are so drunk they don’t know what you are doing to them that is a no. Otherwise, people are odd and mysterious creatures, who knows. I have always found a little booze is an aphrodisiac.
Goforit
Most people, me included, are unsure exactly where the line between a glass of wine to relax, and downing half a bottle of vodka is precisely. One side of that line is a fun and usually fulfilling sexual experience. The other side of that line is rape. When in doubt, DON’T.
AllahsHappyHalal PorkEmporium
Your ‘roommate’ is a Satanic plague spreader, by all means you should kill him immediately for the good of society!
Being that you also are of the same sick ilk, likewise you too should locate your neighborhood euthanasia clinic! If there are none nearby, speed yourself to Canada where they are able to accommodate your wishes!
Creamsicle
Why does queerty moderation automatically censor profanity, but seems to be 100% okay with trolls advising suicide?
FYI KYS comment bullying is sooo 2009.
You’re part of an actively vanishing minority of people with hangups and obsessions about queer people and gay sex. Your bullying won’tdo anhthing to reverse a political, social, and religious cultural shift that has been decades in the making.
Die mad about it.
barryaksarben
go suck allah ok dude. we live in a society founded on the right to believe or NOT to believe so we are not violent sheep like all you religious fools who need a crutch to act like a decent human being and in that belief you will do the most horrible things to all others. so take your tin pot god and screw off
MISTERJETT
someone years ago told me all it takes to get a straight man is a six-pack and a dark corner. i found that to be true.
Bosch
“Straight” guys.
Where I come from, we just call them liars. Don’t sleep with liars.
Jon in Canada
Bottom line is this: if you need to get a person drunk to get them into bed, you are committing rape. End of. The law is clear on this matter, be it alcohol or drugs (alcohol being one), any person using mind altering substances to coerce sex is committing rape because consent cannot be reasonably given when one is under the influence of said drug/alcohol. I notice some here are making excuses, which is incredibly disgusting, and just goes to prove that even some Queer people play fast and loose when it comes to sexual assault or rape.
MISTERJETT
hmm!!! i never thought of it that way, but i have to say you’re right.
bachy
“Bottom line is this: if you need to get a person drunk to get them into bed, you are committing rape.”
What if they’re giving themselves drugs and alcohol and I’m just a sober bystander coerced into sex by someone’s strenuous efforts to erase their own sexual inhibitions? The sober are victimized by drunks all the time!
Godabed
Coercion is not consent, and people “CAN NOT GIVE CONSENT UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ANY DRUG”. Especially Alcohol because it’s effects the judgement center of the brain, and loosens inhibitions.
What is being described here is RAPE. It has long been a gay porn plot device of the unwilling straight boys, and gay for pay men who sale themselves. It’s a myth that Straight men can be turned, and the Kinsey scale is very flawed so it’s a shock that this “Therapist” is using it. Sexuality is very complex, and fluid, it isn’t just gay, straight bi. We as humans are complex and so is our sex lives. Don’t rape people get consent always before engaging in sex and consent can always been taken away at any time.
If you don’t want to be listed as a sex offender don’t engage in sex with people on drugs, no matter how hot they are or even if they are begging you for it literally, they can’t give you consent. The consent would need to come before any substances but still could be taken away at any time. Just don’t do it.
thisisnotreal
to each his own i suppose…but in my mind, if i have to coerce, convince, or even “loosen up” a person in order to get them to have sex with me, then in my mind its sex i shouldn’t be having in the first place. sex should be between two people who WANT to have sex with each other, without any sort of substances or coercive words thrown in to make it happen.
bachy
Close down all the bars and nightclubs NOW! They’re ALL rape emporiums!!!
(I see where we’re going with this)