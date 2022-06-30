Rudy Giuliani tries to attack Hutchinson testimony, fails miserably and appears to self-incriminate

Rudy Giuliani twice shot himself in the foot as he attempted to attack the credibility of January 6 committee witness Cassidy Hutchinson, and you’d think a lawyer would be a little more careful with his words.

Then again, the former Trump attorney’s law license was suspended last year in New York and Washington, D.C. as he awaits ethics charges over his involvement in overturning the results of the 2020 election, so it’s not a total shock.

Hutchinson, a former top White House aide to Trump’s chief of staff Mark Meadows, gave explosive testimony Tuesday about the behind-the-scenes chaos of the West Wing on and around January 6. Some of the most talked about details were that Trump was aware things might turn violent on January 6, that he allowed rally attendees to be armed, and that he attempted to force his security detail to take him to the Capitol to join the rioters. Then, of course, there was #ketchup.

Another claim Hutchinson made involved Giuliani’s fear of criminal exposure. She said he asked Trump for a pardon.

Related: Ginni Thomas is clearly freaking out after yesterday’s bombshell January 6 hearing

Taking to Twitter, Giuliani sought to discredit the hearings and Hutchinson, but instead he appeared to incriminate himself.

“The January 6 Witch Hunt Cabal has now exceeded even its prior fraudulent,” he said. “The last witness was a reckless liar. Contrary to her false testimony she was never present when I asked for a pardon.”

A full 25-and-a-half hours later, Giuliani edited the tweet to add: “Actually, I told the President I did not want or need one.”

Nice save, Rudy!

Except he wasn’t finished with the sloppy damage control — some time after he revised his statement, he deleted the post entirely.

Adventures in Deleted Tweets: Rudy Giuliani Edition. Here’s take one, then take two. pic.twitter.com/qfGHQEzXdw — Eric Kleefeld (@EricKleefeld) June 29, 2022

On Thursday morning, he posted this instead: “I NEVER asked for a pardon. I didn’t need one. I NEVER lied nor did anything wrong. Friends suggested anyone in the inner circle should because the lying radical left try to frame innocent people.”

I NEVER asked for a pardon. I didn't need one. I NEVER lied nor did anything wrong. Friends suggested anyone in the inner circle should because the lying radical left try to frame innocent people. — Rudy W. Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) June 30, 2022

Comments on the latest tweet have been shut off, but they’d probably look a little like this:

I wonder if there will be a point when Rudy realizes he has a serious credibility problem. — William Stiegal (@WStiegal) June 29, 2022

He’s still alive? I heard the slap on the back killed him. — Cliff Walker (@KCBtweets) June 29, 2022

I think these are known as ‘alternative facts.’ — Dominic (@Justwat00678811) June 30, 2022

Rudy: “l have witnesses to corroborate!” Same ones you were promising to produce to prove election fraud? pic.twitter.com/DUR6kQl52f — FurrieChief (@FurrieChief) June 30, 2022

More from Rudy Giuliani’s Twitter account: pic.twitter.com/40vRqQmMZD — Eric Kleefeld (@EricKleefeld) June 29, 2022

I’ll ketchup on these later — (@MaireNiBrun1) June 29, 2022

oopsie — Quang (@Quang_a_nuang) June 29, 2022

“Dude, you admitted you asked for a pardon, and said she wasn’t there”

“Oh shit, better delete it and try again” — Frederal (@FrederalBacon) June 29, 2022

Whether or not Giuliani himself asked for a pardon, we do know he was closely involved with lobbying Trump to pardon other allies for their actions around the 2020 election, including Reps. Matt Gaetz and Scott Perry.

And in other Giuliani news, New York City Mayor Eric Adams has accused the former lawyer of filing a false police report over the alleged “grocery store attack.”

“Someone needs to remind former Mayor Giuliani that falsely reporting a crime is a crime,” Adams told reporters. “And from what he stated about being ‘punched in the head’, ‘felt like a bullet’ … That was a lot of creativity. And I think the district attorney — he has the wrong person that he’s investigating.”