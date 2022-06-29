Ginni Thomas is clearly freaking out after yesterday’s bombshell January 6 hearing

Ginni Thomas, wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, appears to be having a little panic attack after Cassidy Hutchinson, the former aide to Donald Trump’s ex-chief of staff Mark Meadows, testified before the January 6 committee yesterday.

How do we know? Because she just had her lawyer send a letter to the committee saying she didn’t want to meet with them after previously stating that she “looked forward” to answering their questions.

In the eight-page letter sent yesterday, Ginni’s lawyer, Mark Paoletta, demanded “a better justification for why Mrs. Thomas’s testimony is relevant,” before he could recommend she testify.

“Based on my understanding of the communications that spurred the Committee’s request, I do not understand the need to speak with Mrs. Thomas,” Paoletta wrote.

The committee initially asked to speak to Thomas months ago, after it was revealed she had been in close communication with Trump’s camp in the days leading up to the insurrection and sent over 20 totally-not-crazy-sounding text messages to Meadows, such as:

Biden crime family & ballot fraud co-conspirators (elected officials, bureaucrats, social media censorship mongers, fake stream media reporters, etc) are being arrested & detained for ballot fraud right now & over coming days, & will be living in barges off GITMO to face military tribunals for sedition.

She also exchanged multiple emails with John Eastman, the Trump lawyer who drafted a memo outlining a plan to subvert the electoral process.

Oh, and she attended the “Stop the Steal” rally on January 6, praised the insurrectionists on Facebook, writing “LOVE MAGA people!!!!” and “GOD BLESS EACH OF YOU STANDING UP or PRAYING”, and emailed 29 Republican state lawmakers in Arizona urging them to ignore Joe Biden’s popular vote victory and “choose” presidential electors instead.

In his letter, Paoletta said he had “serious concerns” about the committee’s desire to speak with Thomas, and claimed both she and her husband “have been subjected to an avalanche of death threats and other abuse.”

He also said that he personally reviewed her texts with Meadows and said Thomas “simply expressed concerns about the 2020 election” and “never claimed to have first-hand knowledge about election fraud.”

Regarding her communications with Eastman, Paoletta said he looked at those too and found “not a single document” that seemed suspicious.

Earlier this month, Thomas said she “can’t wait to clear up misconceptions” and suggested she would happily comply with the panel’s request to testify without a subpoena. Something clearly changed since yesterday. We wonder what it could be?

Now, some tweets…

If you have forgotten, allow me to remind you. Ginni Thomas texted Mark Meadows about the ongoing coup attempt *at least* 29 times. — J.P. Spencer (@JohnathanPerk) June 28, 2022

Ginni Thomas leveraged her relationship to a sitting Supreme Court Justice to gain access to the Trump WH, exert undue influence on personnel and policy, coordinate efforts to overturn the 2020 election, and said Biden and Kamala “would be sent to Gitmo for treason.” SUBPOENA HER — Andrew Wortman ?????? (@AmoneyResists) June 29, 2022

Ginni translated “I see no good reason to further incriminate myself”. — J Thomas Madden (@JThomasMadden1) June 29, 2022

Don't believe anyone in Trumpworld when they say they will come testify to set the record straight. They do that to sow doubt but then never follow through. Ginni Thomas is now saying she sees no reason to appear. See the pattern? — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) June 29, 2022

Lead insurrectionist Ginni Thomas is now saying she sees no reason to testify before the committee She demanded that Arizona lawmakers steal the election Plotted w/ Mark Meadows to overturn the govt Her husband was the ONLY Justice to shield Trump docs NO REASON TO TESTIFY?! — Lindy Li (@lindyli) June 29, 2022

Let us not forget that Ginni Thomas texted Mark Meadows to overturn the 2020 election. Lock her and Clarence Thomas up! — ????? ??????????? *? ??:*:???,??:*:??? (@LePapillonBlu2) June 27, 2022

JUST IN: Ginni Thomas no longer wants to speak to the January 6th committee. Her lawyer says she has no reason to speak to the committee.. Send the subpoena, give her a reason. — THE SAD TRUTH (@SmnWeekly) June 29, 2022

Ginni Thomas 'changed her mind' about testifying. She and Clarence may now assume an indictment is likely and have been cautioned about volunteering information. If I'd done what she has, I wouldn't testify either… — Patrick (@Thruline1970) June 29, 2022

I really want a three hour prime time special of the Jan 6th committee grilling Ginni Thomas. — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) June 27, 2022