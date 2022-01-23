We need to talk about that fat-shaming cult Clarence Thomas’ wife belonged to in the ’80s

Right-wing extremist Ginni Thomas, wife of Justice Clarence Thomas, was the subject of a damning exposé published by The New Yorker this week that claimed, among other things, that she once belonged to a cult. Naturally, this got our attention and we wanted to learn more. So, we did some digging…

Lifespring was founded in 1974 and billed itself as a “self-awareness program” that taught members how to be more accountable in their personal and professional lives. In reality, organizers merely took people’s money, forced them to participate in weird “training sessions”, and then wouldn’t let them leave when they wanted to.

Thomas, who believes “transsexual fascists” are ruining America, had recently flunked the bar exam and was working as congressional aide when she connected with Lifespring in the early 1980s. She was with the group for several years before realizing something was amiss.

In 1987, she told The Washington Post that the training sessions left her feeling “confused and troubled”, particularly when she and the other trainees were instructed to get completely naked, form a U-shape, and “[make] fun of fat people’s bodies and [ridicule] one another with sexual questions”.

Nevertheless, she stuck around. It wasn’t until she realized Lifespring was separating her from her friends and family that she got really suspicious.

In 1991, she told the Washington Post, “I had intellectually and emotionally gotten myself so wrapped up with this group that I was moving away from my family and friends and the people I work with. My best friend came to visit me and I was preaching at her using that rough attitude they teach you.”

Breaking away from the cult took several months, and at one point Thomas had to go into hiding to escape the constant calls and harassment she was receiving from the other members.

She finally managed to escape with the help of a former stockbroker who she met at a hamburger restaurant in Georgetown on a Sunday afternoon in 1984. She later described Lifespring as “a group that used mind control techniques” and she called its members “pretty scary people.”

Afterwards, Thomas joined the Cult Awareness Network and spoke before Congress about anti-cult workshops on two separate occasions. She also sought professional counseling. Unfortunately, it was all for naught because in 2016 she fell into another cult, this one led by a former-reality-TV-star-turned-twice-impeached-one-term-president.

Last year, Thomas, a die-hard Trump supporter, took to Facebook on the morning of January 6, 2021 to voice her support for “MAGA people” protesting the 2020 election results in Washington, D.C. And last month, she signed a letter saying 11 Oath Keepers who were arrested for seditious conspiracy “have done nothing wrong.”

Here’s a creepy video about Lifespring from the early ’80s…