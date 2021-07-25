Science explains gaydar, the stages of gay relationships & a grandpa in heels

Take a moment to peel your eyes away from the Olympics (we know, it’s hard) and catch up with the latest from LGBT TikTok:
A Missouri man elevated his shopping experience.
@elizabethhawks8Never been more impressed😳😂😂#fypage #missouricheck♬ Heels – Keesha Danielle
Robbie Hornik cruised in church.
@robbiehornikWhat’s done is done ##gay ##lgbtq ##wedding ##scruff ##grindr ##gaytiktok ##fyp♬ original sound – rararobbieee
Jeremy Kelly kept Pride month alive.
@markraines724You can’t embarrass @jeremykelly74 #higay♬ original sound – Megan Stalter
Bad cops destroyed Pride for no reason.
@ciggywetall cops are… you know the rest♬ original sound – dead rat
Mitch Mitchell was on PrEP.
@ibazly#greenscreenvideo @jbmitchell02 my MAN, this was too funny 😭💖 #prep #pride2021🏳️🌈 #comedy #themoreyouknow #hiv♬ original sound – Barry Moore
Rob Anderson explained gaydar.
@heartthrobert##gay ##gayscience ##gaydar ##lgbtq ##gays♬ original sound – Rob Anderson
Kylie Sonique tricked a fan into a kiss.
@nseliger72I wasn’t worthy. Yes, they made me keep my shirt open the whole time. #lgbtqi #ally #drag #rupaulsdragrace #LeadWithLove♬ original sound – Eddie the Labrador and Nick
Two moms kept their daughter occupied.
@dna_williamsAt least the other one is chill 🤨#wyattwilliams♬ original sound – DeAnn_N_Alyssa
An unbothered queen clapped back.
@shockwarningBihh!!! I just hollered 😂⚰️🤣😆 #funny #gay #comedy #lgbtq #foryoupage #FordMaverick #viral♬ original sound – Marco Armani
And Jacky Pham summed up gay relationships.
@jackyyphammAlways keeping things interesting #fyp #gay #bi #boyfriend #lgbt♬ الصوت الأصلي – TVD