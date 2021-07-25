TIKTALK

Science explains gaydar, the stages of gay relationships & a grandpa in heels

Take a moment to peel your eyes away from the Olympics (we know, it’s hard) and catch up with the latest from LGBT TikTok:

A Missouri man elevated his shopping experience.

@elizabethhawks8Never been more impressed😳😂😂#fypage #missouricheck♬ Heels – Keesha Danielle

Robbie Hornik cruised in church.

@robbiehornikWhat’s done is done ##gay ##lgbtq ##wedding ##scruff ##grindr ##gaytiktok ##fyp♬ original sound – rararobbieee

Jeremy Kelly kept Pride month alive.

@markraines724You can’t embarrass @jeremykelly74 #higay♬ original sound – Megan Stalter

Bad cops destroyed Pride for no reason.

@ciggywetall cops are… you know the rest♬ original sound – dead rat

Mitch Mitchell was on PrEP.

@ibazly#greenscreenvideo @jbmitchell02 my MAN, this was too funny 😭💖 #prep #pride2021🏳️‍🌈 #comedy #themoreyouknow #hiv♬ original sound – Barry Moore

Rob Anderson explained gaydar.

@heartthrobert##gay ##gayscience ##gaydar ##lgbtq ##gays♬ original sound – Rob Anderson

Kylie Sonique tricked a fan into a kiss.

@nseliger72I wasn’t worthy. Yes, they made me keep my shirt open the whole time. #lgbtqi #ally #drag #rupaulsdragrace #LeadWithLove♬ original sound – Eddie the Labrador and Nick

Two moms kept their daughter occupied.

@dna_williamsAt least the other one is chill 🤨#wyattwilliams♬ original sound – DeAnn_N_Alyssa

An unbothered queen clapped back.

@shockwarningBihh!!! I just hollered 😂⚰️🤣😆 #funny #gay #comedy #lgbtq #foryoupage #FordMaverick #viral♬ original sound – Marco Armani

And Jacky Pham summed up gay relationships.

@jackyyphammAlways keeping things interesting #fyp #gay #bi #boyfriend #lgbt♬ الصوت الأصلي – TVD