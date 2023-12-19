Sen. Ben Cardin breaks silence on gay staffer video: “It’s a tragic situation”

Senator Ben Cardin (Photos: US Gov/Shutterstock)

Senator Ben Cardin responded last night to questions from reporters about the leak of a video on Friday. It allegedly shows one of his former staffers in a judiciary hearing room engaging in graphic sexual activity with another man.

Several news outlets have named the staffer allegedly featured in the video. He posted a message on his own social media that appeared to confirm it was him, saying “While some of my actions in the past have shown poor judgment, I love my job and would never disrespect my workplace.

“Any attempts to characterize my actions otherwise are fabricated and I will be exploring what legal options are available to me in these matters.”

The man was an aide for Maryland Senator Ben Cardin (D). After the video emerged, Cardin’s office confirmed to Politico, the staffer “is no longer employed by the US Senate”.

Cardin’s office issued no direct words from the 80-year-old Senator about the incident. Last night, reporters quizzed him at the Capitol.

“I understand the Capitol Police are doing an investigation,” Cardin said, confirming his office was cooperating fully with authorities on the matter.

“​’He left the Senate employment, and the appropriate steps were taken from the point of view of our office,” Cardin added.

Cardin on the staffer: pic.twitter.com/fstAqdBn2h — Manu Raju (@mkraju) December 18, 2023

Asked how well he knew the staffer, Cardin declined to comment. Asked how he reacted when he heard the news, Cardin said, “I was angry. I was disappointed.

“It’s a breach of trust. All of the above,” Cardin said. “It’s a tragic situation and it’s presented a lot of anger and frustration. I’m concerned about our staff and the way that they feel about this and the Senate staff.”

“They fired him”

Cardin added that he has not talked to the ex-staffer. He refused to confirm that his staff had fired the staffer. However, Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.), who sits on the judiciary committee, told reporters “They fired him.”

The incident took place in Hart 216 judiciary room. The location played host to the 9/11 Commission and several Supreme Court nomination hearings.

The twinky staffer has locked down his social media since the video leaked. Daily Mail reached out to his mother on Saturday to ask how he was doing. She said her now unemployed son was distraught by the scandal.

“You don’t want to know how he’s doing,” she said.