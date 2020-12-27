Sleighing the season, the best of Queerty’s Instagram in December

In person Holiday parties might be cancelled this year, but that doesn’t mean we haven’t been getting holly & jolly over on the Queerty Instagram. Scroll down for a look at how folks are celebrating the season in 2020, and remember to keep your own festivities safe for you, your friends, and your family. Santa knows if you’ve been wearing your mask!

Harper & Justin wrapped packages

Miz Cracker lit the menorah

Dom & Nick had a white Christmas

Plantkween, sleighed!

Burton and Dustin were spotted under the mistletoe

Nick Laughlin and John Riddle brought back Quarantine Couture

The stockings were hung with Tommy & Bobby

Cameron Esposito was a cool elf

Jessica Betts and Niecy Nash rocked around the Christmas tree

Nina West and Shea Coulee stole Christmas

Lil Nas X got a tree top

The Real Dads of New York walked in a Winter Wonderland

Ryan Young got the driveway shoveled

Dan Amboyer said Ho, ho, ho

Jen Richards & Rebekah Cheyne got married!