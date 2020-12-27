Sleighing the season, the best of Queerty’s Instagram in December

In person Holiday parties might be cancelled this year, but that doesn’t mean we haven’t been getting holly & jolly over on the Queerty Instagram. Scroll down for a look at how folks are celebrating the season in 2020, and remember to keep your own festivities safe for you, your friends, and your family. Santa knows if you’ve been wearing your mask!
Harper & Justin wrapped packages
Miz Cracker lit the menorah
Dom & Nick had a white Christmas
Plantkween, sleighed!
Burton and Dustin were spotted under the mistletoe
Nick Laughlin and John Riddle brought back Quarantine Couture
The stockings were hung with Tommy & Bobby
Cameron Esposito was a cool elf
Jessica Betts and Niecy Nash rocked around the Christmas tree
Nina West and Shea Coulee stole Christmas
Lil Nas X got a tree top
The Real Dads of New York walked in a Winter Wonderland
Ryan Young got the driveway shoveled
Dan Amboyer said Ho, ho, ho
Jen Richards & Rebekah Cheyne got married!