“Sodomy-free” Milo Yiannopoulos is offering “Pray the Gay Away” services on college campus now

“Ex-gay” activist Milo Yiannopoulos is taking his side show to Penn State next week for a “Pray The Gay Away” ceremony.
The event, scheduled for November 3, is being hosted by the student hate group Uncensored America, which was created last year “to empower young Americans to fight for free speech in order to make American culture free and fun again,” according its website.
According to the event’s page, the “ex-gay global political sensation” will talk about everything from free speech to conversion therapy to hair style. Tickets range from $15-$55.
Many students and faculty have voiced their opposition to Yiannopoulos speaking on campus, but school officials say First Amendment protections prevent them from canceling the circus act.
Students now plan to protest, but school officials are encouraging them to stay home, saying a protest “will only ensure the national attention a provocateur craves.”
A joint statement signed by by Penn State Vice President for Student Affairs, Damon Sims; Vice Provost of Educational Equity, Marcus Whitehurst; and Vice President and General Counsel Steve Dunham read:
Instead, if you oppose bigotry, misogyny, transphobia, and anyone who is determined to make their living by dividing us, make that opposition known by uniting against Yiannopoulos in the most effective way possible — by ignoring him.
Meanwhile, the university’s College Democrats issued their own statement, saying, “The College Democrats at Penn State stand with LGBTQIA+ students. We condemn both Yiannopoulos for his actions, and the Penn State Administration for allowing this event to occur on our campus.”
Milo announced he was “ex-gay” and “sodomy-free” back in March, saying his husband, John, whom he married in 2017, had been “demoted to a housemate.” In August, he announced he had COVID-19 and was being treated with ivermectin. He is currently preparing to open a conversion therapy clinic for men Florida.
Graham Gremore is the Features Editor and a Staff Writer at Queerty. Follow him on Twitter @grahamgremore.
6 Comments
ZzBomb
Excuse me but pretty sure you can’t just take a legally binding contract like marriage and simply “demote” your legal husband to the same legal standing as a “housemate.” This doesn’t pass the smell test.
missvamp
yeah, he’s super straight wearing a rhinestone covered maga hat. yup- i buy it. NOT
rbernard
This is progress and I am glad he doesn’t have a claim on our team anymore.
Mister P
He is a huckster preying on those who are easily fooled. Those who believe in virgin births, resurrections and other bullshit stories are easily fooled and willing to part with their money to see a con artist in a MAGA hat.
Donston
These comment sections are forever overlooking real the problems to focus on dumb shit. He never said he was “straight” now, simply that he’s preaching abstinence and supporting not having homo relationships. But who gives a shit about who he’s fvkcing, what his sexual dimensions are, what identities he presents or who he’s in a relationship with? The actual problem is that he’s preaching hate and looking to profit off of traumas, insecurities and trolling, like he always has.
Honestly, the “Liberal media” is to blame for Milo. If y’all didn’t give him a lick of attention (which is what he most craves) then he would have never gained even a bit of relevance or name recognition. He’s playing the game, and y’all continue to fall for it for the clicks and for the sake of always having a villain.
mastik8
We should tell the rest of the world that he’s yours if you want him. The man discredits himself with every syllable. They’ll soon weary of him as they all do then watch, he’ll be gay again.