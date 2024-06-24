We were today-years-old when we found out about Spain’s national rugby team.

But now, we would do anything for Los Leones –– and player Manuel Mora, who’s apparently just as talented off the field as he on it.

Over the weekend, the team posted a TikTok of the 39-year-old showing off his flamenco moves and naturally, it made its way to Gay Twitter X in lightning speed.

Watch.

It’s safe to say we’re not the only ones who have developed a sudden affinity for the boys –– and can’t escape them on our TikTok algorithms –– either. Their account has over 250,000 followers and more than 5.5 million likes.

Whatever the video-sharing social-media app is doing behind-the-scenes has led to an influx of the sports team’s content popping up on our feeds, and it’s not hard to understand why.

And while there’s something especially titillating about Moreno showing off his dance moves, there’s a lot more to unpack on the team’s TikTok page.

We’re not sure who is running the Spanish rugby account, but they’re doing the lord’s work with their behind-the-scenes peeks into their match prep. And most importantly, the locker room.

In case you’re new to the world of oval-shaped balls, fields called pitches, and, frankly, muscled, shirtless dudes in shorts, we’ve collected a few of our favorite videos. To, you know, catch you up to speed.

The team that stretches together, stays together.

It appears stretching before and after matches is an integral part of playing rugby. (“Why do I want to be that green band,” one commenter wrote on TikTok.)

There’s nothing more inspiring than some good pump-up jams.

When the team isn’t jamming out to flamenco, they’ve got another fire pump-up playlist going. And apparently it helps them lift their legs even higher. It’s a very complex routine though, so you may have to rewatch this one a few times, considering, as one follower wrote, “There’s just so much to soak in.”

The whole team travels in style.

“¡Salimos!,” this TikTok’s caption reads. Consider this your go-to guide in picking your new crush favorite player.

They handle their balls with great care.

The ball in rugby has a very particular shape, so it’s especially important to practice your grip. Although, who are we kidding? This clip has garnered over 1.6 million views because, as one follower, wrote, it’s “the oddest thirst trap of all time,” but we’re into it.

OK, so if you’re looking for match statistics, game updates, or even all the players’ names, you won’t find it on the team’s TikTok account.

But whatever genius is behind this account knows exactly what the girls and gays need to see. So, we will be fastidiously watching all the content for the rest of the season.

