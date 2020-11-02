Still need motivation to vote? Check out our list of election movies.

Is it over yet?

This dang election season goes on without end–in fact, it feels like it somehow started before the 2016 election. With just about a day until the big day, we figure some of you could use a little help in passing the time. For anyone that loves politics but feels a bit burned out on cable news, we offer up this fun alternative: a compendium of election-related movies to help pass the time.

Sometimes scripted, sometimes not; some funny, some scary as hell; they all tell the story of American democracy, and reinforce the call for all LGBTQ people to vote in this election. For more information on voting, visit our Vote Center, located on our sister site LGBTQ Nation.

Beyond that, have a look-see at these epic films which can help explain how the United States found itself in its current political mess…and offer a road map for how to escape it once and for all (spoiler alert: voting!).