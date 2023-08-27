“Tan Mom” announces run for U.S. Senate and she might actually be the most sane GOP politician in Florida

Screenshot from Krentcil’s campaign ad

Could “Tan Mom” be the most sane GOP politician in Florida?

Patricia Krentcil, who rose to national infamy in 2012 for taking her five-year-old daughter to a New Jersey tanning salon, announced this week she’s running to challenge Republican senator Rick Scott in 2024.

In her inaugural campaign ad, Krentcil acknowledges her previous bouts with viral fame, and says she’s a changed person. But one section in particular caught our attention.

Halfway through the spot, Krentcil stands up for drag queens and LGBTQ+ people, saying she knows what it feels like to be targeted for looking different.

“Most people don’t find Shakespeare and ‘Sesame Street’ offensive,” she says, referencing Florida’s notorious school book bans. “I also believe drag queens can be amazing role models for kids.”

In all seriousness, Krentcil has a captivating story.

A mother of five, she checked herself into rehab for alcohol abuse in 2013 and was hospitalized six years later for pneumonia. Krentcil, a heavy smoker, was placed in a medically induced coma while she was battling the illness.

Her husband passed away last year, making her a single mother. Krentcil says those trying experiences qualify her to represent Florida in the U.S. Senate: she knows the struggles of everyday Americans.

“I was in a medically induced coma for two weeks. So I know what it’s like to deal with doctors and nurses and how very overwhelming health care can be,” she says in her commercial.

Scott, who previously served as Florida’s governor, is also facing challenges from multiple Democrats, including former rep. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell. He’s one of the wealthiest members of the Senate and has a stringent anti-LGBTQ+ track record.

A couple of months ago, Scott embarrassed himself with an awkward video warning “socialists and communists” to avoid the Sunshine State (in GOP-speak, that means “Democrats”).

This was the same message ex-Confederates used to restrict Black civil rights in the South during the 1870s.



Krentcil says she’s advocating for a more open Florida, which is why she also doesn’t support Ron “Don’t Say Gay” DeSantis.

“I’m not supporting DeSantis because I’m a true Floridian now, and I don’t appreciate his attacks on the arts — from book banning to drag — in Florida,” she told The Messenger.

In particular, Krentcil says she opposes DeSantis’ targeting of LGBTQ+ folx and other marginalized people.

“The world today is in distress between attacks on the LGBTQ+ community and all minorities, banning books, removing diversity and the animosity in politics. I feel it is time for me to try and make a difference,” she said.

DeSantis has enacted a far-right agenda since winning reelection last November, including barring classroom discussion of sexual orientation and gender identity in all grade levels, banning gender affirming care for minors and making it illegal for transgender people to use the bathroom of their choosing. He’s also signed legislation that curtails drag performances.

“I have seen the disastrous effects the legislature here has had on the state, from high insane insurance premiums to banning Shakespeare, it has become absurd,” said Krentcil. “I intend to help fix Medicaid for those who need it, because I deal with these issues myself, on the phone with the insurance companies for hours while being a full-time mom.”

Given Krentcil’s unorthodox background, it’s unlikely she’ll unseat Scott in a GOP primary. But when given the choice between “Tan Mom” and Senator Skeletor, we’re choosing the former every single time.