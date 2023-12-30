instastuds

Taylor Stilson’s tree, Arthur Nory’s tub time, & Coach Kevin’s paddle board

By

This week Manu Ríos stayed very busy with the boys, Morgan Spector entered his daddy era, and Gay Twitter™ shared their best leg pics of the year. Here’s what happened on Instagram:

Taylor Stilson decked the halls.

David Mandaluniz looked in the mirror.

Chris Salvatore sat in bed.

Joel Wieneke turned around.

David Hernandez dried off.

Elliott Norris checked himself out.

Jordan Torres got some sun.

James Yates stretched out.

Noah Beck drank in paradise.

Arthur Nory played in the hot tub.

Tradell Hawkins pulled his chain.

Vinny hit the gym.

Vasilios Filippakis took his man to the beach.

Corey O’Brien delivered a Christmas gift.

Nathan Nuyts got ready.

John Fahrenwald admired his work.

Diego Rodriguez Doig had a seat.

Noah J. Richter smiled at himself.

Kevin McDonald finished a load.

Coach Kevin went paddleboarding.

And Lil Nas X held his head.

Related:

Tom Daley returns to the pool for the first time in 2 years and wins gold

Daley and partner Noah Williams won gold at the British National Diving Cup.

Don't forget to share:

Help make sure LGBTQ+ stories are being told...

We can't rely on mainstream media to tell our stories. That's why we don't lock Queerty articles behind a paywall. Will you support our mission with a contribution today?

Once Monthly Annually

Cancel anytime · Proudly LGBTQ+ owned and operated