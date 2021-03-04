whomp, whomp

Ted Cruz can kiss his 2024 dreams goodbye after that 10 hour trip to Cancún, multiple polls find

The polls are in and it looks like Ted Cruz‘s 10 hour jaunt to Cancún last month may be the final nail in his political coffin.

According to a Monday Morning Consult poll conducted between February 19 and 28 and released this week, the Texas senator’s net approval rating suffered a double-digit drop from plus 6 to minus 5 after his ill-advised trip south of the border.

Over 2,000 Texas voters participated in the survey, which found only 43% approve of Cruz’s job performance, compared to 48% who disapprove.

A Yahoo/YouGov poll released last week painted an even worse picture for the 2024 presidential hopeful. That poll found only 24% of voters approved of his job performance, compared to 49% who disapproved.

Digging even further into the numbers, the Yahoo/YouGov poll found that, among Texas Republicans, Cruz’s approval rating sat at 53%, a 23 point drop from his January rating, which found 76% supported him.

Now, in case you’ve already forgotten, January was the month Cruz tried to undermine democracy by objecting to the certification of the 2020 presidential election results, which ultimately resulted in a violent mob descending on the U.S. Capitol.

That means Texas Republicans are more angry at him for going to Cancún than they are about him helping to incite a deadly insurrection.

To add insult to injury, a CPAC straw poll conducted last weekend that asked Republicans who they would support in a hypothetical 2024 primary found only 2% backed Cruz, putting him in sixth place. In 2016, he won first place the same straw poll with 40% support.

Cruz hasn’t commented on his tanking approval numbers, but Twitter sure has a lot to say about the matter…

