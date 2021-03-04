Ted Cruz can kiss his 2024 dreams goodbye after that 10 hour trip to Cancún, multiple polls find

The polls are in and it looks like Ted Cruz‘s 10 hour jaunt to Cancún last month may be the final nail in his political coffin.

According to a Monday Morning Consult poll conducted between February 19 and 28 and released this week, the Texas senator’s net approval rating suffered a double-digit drop from plus 6 to minus 5 after his ill-advised trip south of the border.

Over 2,000 Texas voters participated in the survey, which found only 43% approve of Cruz’s job performance, compared to 48% who disapprove.

A Yahoo/YouGov poll released last week painted an even worse picture for the 2024 presidential hopeful. That poll found only 24% of voters approved of his job performance, compared to 49% who disapproved.

Digging even further into the numbers, the Yahoo/YouGov poll found that, among Texas Republicans, Cruz’s approval rating sat at 53%, a 23 point drop from his January rating, which found 76% supported him.

Now, in case you’ve already forgotten, January was the month Cruz tried to undermine democracy by objecting to the certification of the 2020 presidential election results, which ultimately resulted in a violent mob descending on the U.S. Capitol.

That means Texas Republicans are more angry at him for going to Cancún than they are about him helping to incite a deadly insurrection.

To add insult to injury, a CPAC straw poll conducted last weekend that asked Republicans who they would support in a hypothetical 2024 primary found only 2% backed Cruz, putting him in sixth place. In 2016, he won first place the same straw poll with 40% support.

Cruz hasn’t commented on his tanking approval numbers, but Twitter sure has a lot to say about the matter…

Ted Cruz has a 48% disapproval poll and 43% approval. 43% of Texans are bat shit crazy. — Hoodie G (@god0wnthefield) March 2, 2021

Ted Cruz has dropped 20 points in his approval numbers. It's only going to get worse before it gets better! https://t.co/DDV49hH9c0 — Jeff (@ISGOelke) February 26, 2021

How the fuck does Ted Cruz have a double digit approval rating….to begin with? He’s a moron. — Jeff Gleason (@JeffGleason3) March 1, 2021

Me in 2036 watching my senate approval get torpedoed because I called Ted Cruz a butt crack on Twitter pic.twitter.com/XWouYB9QQa — Jenna (@jennaep7) March 2, 2021

After today’s “Orlando isn’t as nice as Cancun” stunt at CPAC, I’ve run out of ways to call Ted Cruz an asshole.

Can you please help me.

Ted Cruz is_____________. — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) February 27, 2021

Ted Cruz is one of the ten most despised Senators in the Country. So how does he keep winning? — Richard Freedland JD (@RickFreedland) February 26, 2021

@SenTedCruz HOW YA DOING? Ted Cruz’s Approval Rating Among Republicans Drops More Than 20 Percent After Cancun Fiasco https://t.co/T1jiksg4TY pic.twitter.com/WxFK9uh9Lr — James Tate (@JamesTate121) February 25, 2021

Ted Cruz still has a 43% approval rating. Texas has to be filled to the brim with idiots. — m1ghtysauc3 (@m1ghtysauc3) March 2, 2021

Thinking about how @tedcruz has pandered soooo hard to the MAGA and still barely managed 2% in the CPAC straw poll last week. Even in the poll that excluded Trump, he only got 7%. That's really all we need to understand about Ted Cruz. — ?Shawn Smith?? (@metapede) March 1, 2021

Something that we can all agree on, @tedcruz is a piece of shit. — David Weissman (@davidmweissman) March 1, 2021

Hey all you Texas @tedcruz supporters rise and shine, boil yourself a glass of water and think about how much better it would be in Cancun today. You made a bad choice, fix it. — caring ?????? (@caringguy1957) March 4, 2021

