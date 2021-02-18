Ted Cruz’s trip to Cancún inspires countless memes and “Zodiac Killer” to trend on Twitter

Guess which US Senator from Texas flew to Cancun while the state was freezing to death and having to boil water? pic.twitter.com/fNY00EmMMR — Gene Wu (@GeneforTexas) February 18, 2021

Just 24 hours after landing in Cancún, Mexico with his wife and kids, Senator Ted Cruz has returned to Texas with his head hanging in shame.

The quick turnaround maybe probably has everything to do with the outrage sparked by his last-minute vacation getaway, escaping to warmer climates (during a global pandemic) while his constituents, millions of whom are still without power and heat, battle a deadly winter storm.

After photos of Cruz jetting off to the Mexican resort town hit the internet yesterday, both Ted and his wife Heidi’s names trended on Twitter, along with “Teddy,” “US Senator,” and “Zodiac Killer,” a nickname that has been bestowed upon the antigay senator.

And now, the memes…

