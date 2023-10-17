Ted Cruz is getting his a** kicked in a major way & it’s making his reelection campaign look even worse

Ted Cruz continues to do everything except sufficiently represent Texas in the Senate. And his constituents notice.

The leading Democratic candidate running to overtake Cruz, former NFL linebacker and U.S. Rep. Colin Allred, is trumping the loathsome bloviator in the fundraising department.

That’s a really big deal, especially considering Cruz is a two-time incumbent!

Allred has reportedly raised $10.9 million since declaring his candidacy in May, according to the Texas Tribune, almost $2 million more than Cruz over the same period.

Cruz’s tally is reportedly $8.8 million.

While Cruz’s campaign disputes those numbers, the fact remains that Allred is a serious challenger. A fourth-generation Texan, the ex-linebacker played his college ball at Baylor and four seasons in the NFL. Since being elected to Congress, Allred has championed a string of bipartisan legislation.

Cruz, meanwhile, launches fake investigations into Bud Light and generally talks about the stupidest stuff imaginable.

In a particularly low moment, Cruz recently defended his infamous Cancún vacay, admitting he would’ve been useless in the devastating 2021 winter weather, anyway.

“When we had a freeze – when the state was frozen – I don’t have the ability to control the weather,” he said, with the crowd audibly groaning.

Holy shit. An audience just LAUGHED at Ted Cruz over Cancun. This is humiliating.



pic.twitter.com/EAYcS7xyGd — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) September 23, 2023

If you have mortgaged your self respect the way Cruz has…is it still possible to be humiliated? — Who is John Galt τ τ (@JohnGalt1st) September 23, 2023

Ted Cruz getting laughed at is the best thing you’ll see today. https://t.co/hHynhWb03C — Liberal Lisa in Oklahoma (@lisa_liberal) September 23, 2023

One of the most unpopular senators in the upper chamber, Cruz barely edged out Beto O’Rourke in his 2018 campaign, beating the then-upstart politician by just under three points. And Texas’ demographics are only becoming more favorable for Democrats.

Since 2000, the state has added more than 8.3 million residents, and 7.6 million of them are people of color. Texas now has nearly the same number of white and Latino residents.

Allred’s campaign says he’s attracted nearly 150,000 individual donors since announcing his run.

“Texans’ enthusiasm to retire Ted Cruz – and to elect Colin Allred to the Senate – is reflected in this quarter’s amazing outpouring of grassroots support,” said his campaign manager.

35 billion dollars are coming to Texas to improve our roads, bolster our airports, and create jobs because I helped push to get the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law across the finish line. Ted Cruz voted no.



It’s time we had a Senator who puts Texas first. — Colin Allred (@ColinAllredTX) October 17, 2023

Despite a series of crises in Washington, Cruz spent the weekend visiting with former British Prime Minister Liz Truss, who infamously lasted in office about as long as a head of lettuce lasts on the shelf.

Maybe she was dispensing some of her great political wisdom to an American equivalent (that’s not a compliment).

Was a real pleasure to visit with @trussliz in Texas.



We are so grateful for our British friends and for strong leaders on the global stage who will champion conservative principles and defend Liberty. ?? ?? ?? ?? https://t.co/fkeS2hBTbm — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) October 14, 2023

“Siri, show me 3 of the biggest losers you can find.” — Tim Williams (@timwilliamsart) October 14, 2023

You fit right in Liz.



Nickelback’s more popular. pic.twitter.com/Mk9wCF5jq3 — Ina (@thatcymraes) October 14, 2023

Ah: the best and the brightest https://t.co/G6xJGA26KY — Edward Luce (@EdwardGLuce) October 14, 2023

strong leaders?? she lasted a month https://t.co/werOu6HPp2 — Bex (@BexBitchley) October 16, 2023

You realise that Liz almost bankrupted the UK in 49 days? A feat all the more impressive because 2 weeks of that there was no government in practice because of the death of Queen Elizabeth II — persnickety Kristina 🐟🇪🇺 🇺🇦 💙🏳️‍🌈 (@kristina_xsr) October 15, 2023

In addition to visiting with the unsuccessful prime minister, Cruz also watched his beloved Houston Astros lose a playoff game over the weekend, continuing his sports curse.

Whenever Cruz is in attendance, Houston teams have a propensity to lose, much like the people of Texas when he’s sitting in Congress.

Astros are 0-2 with Cruz at the game this postseason https://t.co/vKqd73rgh3 — Michael Schwab (@michaelschwab13) October 16, 2023

Quit cheering for my favorite teams I beg of you — Aggie Sports 365 (@365Aggie) October 16, 2023

Dammit i told you to root for the rangers! We don’t like you! — CD23 (@thecd23) October 16, 2023

We need a petition to ban this man from Astros Postseason games. https://t.co/mtUSWuSbaZ — Uncle Bean (@ndrewcrean) October 16, 2023

With a decorated college career, and four-year stint in the NFL, it’s fair to say Allred beats Cruz in the sports department, too.

It’s a good thing Cruz seems interested in doing anything besides his actual day job. At this rate, he could lose it next year.