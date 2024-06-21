The beauty of the queer spirit: Four excellent Indigenous-focused narratives to stream this weekend

A scene from Wildhood. (Photo: Hulu)

Welcome to your weekend streaming recommendations, a.k.a. the Weekend Watch, a handy guide to the queerest film and TV content that’s just a click away!

Lily Gladstone, one of this year’s Pride50 honorees, stars in the powerful drama Fancy Dance, which hits theaters this week and will launch on Apple TV+ on June 28. In director Erica Tremblay’s film, Gladstone plays Jax, a Seneca-Cayuga woman who cares for her niece, Roki (Isabel DeRoy-Olson) after the disappearance of Jax’s sister. When Jax learns she might lose custody of Roki to her father, the two go on a road trip in search of her mother.

Indigenous people are underrepresented in the media, and queer Indigenous people even moreso, with Fancy Dance an all-too-rare example. But in the past few years, an exciting crop of storytellers have emerged, bringing queer, Native voices to our screens. And many of these stories focus on characters who identify as two-spirit—someone who identifies as having masculine and feminine spirits—a part of our broader LGBTQIA2S+ community.

Read on for queer, Indigenous-focused films and TV shows to stream this weekend.