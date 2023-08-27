The best gay rugby thighs, Jack Falahee’s cowboy pool, & Chef Marco’s day trip

Watch Don Jr. have a hissy fit at this week’s GOP debate, then catch up on the latest from Gay TikTok:
And just like that … Samantha Jones made her triumphant return.
@queerty Kim Cattrall’s ‘And Just Like That…’ Finale Cameo 🥹 #kimcattrall #andjustlikethat #ajlt #samanthajones ♬ original sound – Queerty*
Isaac Smith (aka italianbach) went down the waterslide.
@italianbach Longest 30 seconds ever #fyp #xyzbca #viral ♬ original sound – ItalianBach
The Fog Rugby gays tested their strength.
@fogrugbysf ♬ The Blue Danube – New York Theater Symphony Orchestra
Joel Kim Booster met a fan.
@gianmarcosoresi Just 30? 💦🤦♂️🤣 New ep of The Downside #podcast with #joelkimbooster tomorrow on the patreon | #comedy #pride #acting #funny #fyp ♬ original sound – Gianmarco Soresi
Sean McManus channeled Patti LuPone.
@seany_mac_official
Dua LiPone♬ original sound – Sean McManus
Jack Falahee showed off his cowboy pool.
@jackfalahee A little tour of a little pool. DIY project i did last year but one of the best improvements ive made to my place for relatively cheap. Whats your favorite DIY project youve completed? #DIY #ACTOR #FYP #POOL #COWBOYPOOL #SWIMMING #SUMMER ♬ Ooh La La – Josie Dunne
Tyler Oliveira traveled to Hamtramck, Michigan.
@podcasthubshorts YouTube- Tyler Oliveira #fyp #viral #tyleroliveira #0news #lgbt #lgbtq #pride #pridemonth🏳️🌈 #pideflag #flag #contriversal #usa #arabtiktok ♬ original sound – PodcastHub
Deluxe Queer hosted queer brunch.
@deluxequeer And we’ll keep doing it again and again! 🤎 #sanfrancisco #queertiktok #dinnerparty #sfbayarea #sffoodies #queerpeople #thingstodoinsf #sanfranciscolife ♬ smooth operator – XGHYXAH
Tucker got an A+.
@stanchrissss Love his answer 😂❤️ #lgbt #gay #skate @SCRAPS FILM ♬ original sound – stanchris
Chef Marco Medici traveled to The Hamptons.
@chefmarco_nyc Would you like to try? #privatechef #nyc #food #cooking ♬ original sound – Chef Marco NYC
And Jane Fonda kissed Laganja Estranja.
@theonlylaganjaestranja
One of the greatest things to happen to me thus far!! Watch the full interview on my YT Channel 💛⭐️♬ original sound – Laganja Estranja
Richard JMV, Tomás Matos, Lagoona Bloo, Peppermint, and Julian Burzynski team up with OraQuick to show how HIV testing at home is easier (and more essential) than ever.
Pietro D
Oh, Brother! Another hapless and useless piece of junk!
SUPREME
you really shouldn’t talk about yourself like that. i’m sure you’re not all that bad.
Kinkslola
Why such low self esteem sweetheart?
m
Lucky bitch got to kiss Jane Fonda!