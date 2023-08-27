tiktalk

The best gay rugby thighs, Jack Falahee’s cowboy pool, & Chef Marco’s day trip

Watch Don Jr. have a hissy fit at this week’s GOP debate, then catch up on the latest from Gay TikTok:

And just like that … Samantha Jones made her triumphant return.

@queerty Kim Cattrall’s ‘And Just Like That…’ Finale Cameo 🥹 #kimcattrall #andjustlikethat #ajlt #samanthajones ♬ original sound – Queerty*

Isaac Smith (aka italianbach) went down the waterslide.

@italianbach Longest 30 seconds ever #fyp #xyzbca #viral ♬ original sound – ItalianBach

The Fog Rugby gays tested their strength.

@fogrugbysf

♬ The Blue Danube – New York Theater Symphony Orchestra

Joel Kim Booster met a fan.

@gianmarcosoresi Just 30? 💦🤦‍♂️🤣 New ep of The Downside #podcast with #joelkimbooster tomorrow on the patreon | #comedy #pride #acting #funny #fyp ♬ original sound – Gianmarco Soresi

Sean McManus channeled Patti LuPone.

@seany_mac_official

Dua LiPone

♬ original sound – Sean McManus

Jack Falahee showed off his cowboy pool.

@jackfalahee A little tour of a little pool. DIY project i did last year but one of the best improvements ive made to my place for relatively cheap. Whats your favorite DIY project youve completed? #DIY #ACTOR #FYP #POOL #COWBOYPOOL #SWIMMING #SUMMER ♬ Ooh La La – Josie Dunne

Tyler Oliveira traveled to Hamtramck, Michigan.

@podcasthubshorts YouTube- Tyler Oliveira #fyp #viral #tyleroliveira #0news #lgbt #lgbtq #pride #pridemonth🏳️‍🌈 #pideflag #flag #contriversal #usa #arabtiktok ♬ original sound – PodcastHub

Deluxe Queer hosted queer brunch.

@deluxequeer And we’ll keep doing it again and again! 🤎 #sanfrancisco #queertiktok #dinnerparty #sfbayarea #sffoodies #queerpeople #thingstodoinsf #sanfranciscolife ♬ smooth operator – XGHYXAH

Tucker got an A+.

@stanchrissss Love his answer 😂❤️ #lgbt #gay #skate @SCRAPS FILM ♬ original sound – stanchris

Chef Marco Medici traveled to The Hamptons.

@chefmarco_nyc Would you like to try? #privatechef #nyc #food #cooking ♬ original sound – Chef Marco NYC

And Jane Fonda kissed Laganja Estranja.

@theonlylaganjaestranja

One of the greatest things to happen to me thus far!! Watch the full interview on my YT Channel 💛⭐️

♬ original sound – Laganja Estranja

Richard JMV, Tomás Matos, Lagoona Bloo, Peppermint, and Julian Burzynski team up with OraQuick to show how HIV testing at home is easier (and more essential) than ever.

@queerty

Get in the groove with doctor approved OraQuick! LOVE this #duet with @Richard JMV ? alongside singing sensations Tomás Matos, Lagoona Bloo, Peppermint & Julian Burzynski to show how HIV testing at home is easier (and more essential) than ever. #hivselftest

? original sound – Queerty*

