be gay do crimes let’s go mets pic.twitter.com/ksZ7ZBjFeF — jesse spector (@jessespector) June 16, 2024

For the first two months of the season, the New York Mets were an abomination. Despite boasting the highest payroll in MLB, they were in the midst of another losing campaign and rapidly losing hope.

The Mets’ got off to such an abysmal start, their broadcasters were declaring the season over… on April 5!

"Nobody in the ballpark. 0-5. Hitless through 7. It feels like rock bottom." – Gary Cohen on the state of the Mets.



A reminder that this is game 6 of 162. The Mets still have 156 games left to play, and boy, are things getting late early in Flushing… pic.twitter.com/zYPjye0PGX — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) April 4, 2024

By the end of May, the Mets found themselves in full laughingstock territory, which is where they’ve spent most of their inglorious 62-year history. They closed out the month losing three straight to the Los Angeles Dodgers, and cutting a pitcher, Jorge López, whose final act in a Mets uniform involved getting ejected from a game and tossing his glove into the stands.

Afterwards, López called himself the “worst teammate” in the league, though some believe the Puerto Rican native said he was on the “worst team” in MLB. The chaos capped off another wretched day in Flushing, where a dwindling number of fans showed up to boo their favorite team.

“Hellish Mets day fitting for a season already spiraling out of control,” blared the New York Post on May 29.

When the calendar flipped to June, it was obvious the Mets needed to make a change. And their marketing department acted accordingly.

To commemorate Pride Month, the Mets changed their logo to the Progress flag, and declared “baseball is for everyone.”

Since then, they’ve been… the hottest team in baseball! The “Gay Mets” are 9-3 since June 2, and just completed their first sweep of the San Diego Padres in 18 years.

Suffice to say, Mets fans are taking a lot of pride in their recent performance!

The Mets are 6-3 since they became gay https://t.co/TUfczm6eFM — Mike (@mike5_5_5) June 14, 2024

The Gay Mets improve to 7-3. https://t.co/8IvGLA335i — jack (@Jolly_Olive) June 15, 2024

The Gay Mets are 8-3! https://t.co/HSdTeLRP2E — Mark 🏳️‍🌈 (@Mark55____) June 15, 2024

The gay Mets are 9-3 https://t.co/sPrYbYI3Qb — Cassidy 🏳️‍⚧️🇵🇸🇺🇦 (@snazzeo) June 16, 2024

All it took was the Mets being a little more gay for them to finally remember how to play baseball in the month of June — Cara Jeffrey (@cara_jeffrey) June 15, 2024

In addition to rainbows, the Mets leaned further into their newfound queerdom last week, when they invited Grimace to throw out the first pitch. The beloved McDonald’s mascot became a queer icon last Pride season, coinciding with his birthday and the introduction of a special purple shake.

With an androgynous identity, Grimace can’t be pigeonholed, and the same can be said for his shake. Nobody could quite figure out its flavor, leading to scores of hilarious memes.

But we can figure out this: the Mets are 5-0 since Grimace threw out the first pitch last Wednesday!

While the ball didn’t quite reach home plate, the effort was exemplary, if not downright inspiring. Grimace, purple milkshakes and all, isn’t exactly in the best physical shape.

Yet, there was on the pitcher’s mound, trying his hardest. Werk it, you beautiful purple blob!

Grimace threw out the first pitch tonight at Citi Field 🟣 pic.twitter.com/9i9vEWpDxz — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) June 12, 2024

By the way, the Grimace-pilled Mets are definitely a thing. Even ESPN acknowledges their Grimace-induced winning streak.

When Mets highlights played Sunday on SportsCenter, the anchors made sure to mention Grimace, and his far-reaching impact.

The Grimace Era has officially reached mainstream sports media.



The New York Mets are now 5-0 since Grimace threw out the first pitch this past Wednesday. pic.twitter.com/QiOaXzPlCc — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) June 17, 2024

Babe wake up, Grimace highlights just dropped #Mets pic.twitter.com/4lAKIGjiGl — Matthew Neschis (@MNeschis) June 16, 2024

5-0 since the iconic first pitch.



ALL HAIL GRIMACE, FIRST OF HIS NAME. 👑 pic.twitter.com/84QBKAvet5 — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) June 17, 2024

the gay grimace mets who love their dads are 9-2 since they smiled after a loss pic.twitter.com/PmRMHtiibm — dianna (@runwildkian) June 16, 2024

Who's stopping the Gay Mets? pic.twitter.com/1rKkZKe8b1 — Sad New York Fan – Trent Grisham Truther (@SadNYGuy) June 16, 2024

The Mets’ Pride Night last year was a huge success, with tracks from Madonna, Gaga and T-Swift blaring throughout Citi Field. But this year, the festivities on June 28 promise to be even gayer.

The NL East-leading Philadelphia Phillies are known as the gayest team in baseball, but the Mets are sneaking up right behind them.

Another first pitch from Grimace could put them over the top.

