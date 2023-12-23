These couples’ Christmas portraits make the yuletide gloriously gay

To paraphrase Otis Redding, these Merry Christmas babes sure do treat each other nice!
Recently, countless gay couples have posted X/Twitter and Instagram photos of themselves getting cozy around Christmastime.
Whether they’re posing next to the tree, standing beneath the mistletoe, donning matching pajamas, getting engaged (!), or just cuddling under the covers, these gay couples seem to be loving this most wonderful time of the year.
(And if these pics don’t get you in the spirit, allow us to suggest our recent listicles of gift ideas, yuletide getaway ideas, holiday bops, and Christmas movies both classic and campy.)
Whether you have a Santa baby in your life, you’re spending the holiday with family biological or chosen, or you’re going stag this Christmas, we wish you the very merriest!
Let’s go under the mistletoe:
2 Comments
abfab
Last photo. Dicks In A Box.
SNL
PubisHairus
LOL