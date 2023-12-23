mistletoe missives

These couples’ Christmas portraits make the yuletide gloriously gay

By
Gay couple exchanging presents in front of a Christmas tree

To paraphrase Otis Redding, these Merry Christmas babes sure do treat each other nice!

Recently, countless gay couples have posted X/Twitter and Instagram photos of themselves getting cozy around Christmastime.

Whether they’re posing next to the tree, standing beneath the mistletoe, donning matching pajamas, getting engaged (!), or just cuddling under the covers, these gay couples seem to be loving this most wonderful time of the year.

(And if these pics don’t get you in the spirit, allow us to suggest our recent listicles of gift ideasyuletide getaway ideasholiday bops, and Christmas movies both classic and campy.)

Related:

Ho ho homo! 15 merry-making tweets about Gay Santa

Twitter users behind the “gay Santa” tweets below know what’s up: Santa’s actual beard is Mrs. Claus!

Whether you have a Santa baby in your life, you’re spending the holiday with family biological or chosen, or you’re going stag this Christmas, we wish you the very merriest!

Let’s go under the mistletoe:

Related:

Before Jesus came around, Christmas was just another wild gay sex fest in Ancient Rome

While Saturnalia emerged from a one-day affair, it eventually grew into a weeklong sexfest that ran from December 17 to December 23.

Don't forget to share:

Help make sure LGBTQ+ stories are being told...

We can't rely on mainstream media to tell our stories. That's why we don't lock Queerty articles behind a paywall. Will you support our mission with a contribution today?

Once Monthly Annually

Cancel anytime · Proudly LGBTQ+ owned and operated