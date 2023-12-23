These couples’ Christmas portraits make the yuletide gloriously gay

To paraphrase Otis Redding, these Merry Christmas babes sure do treat each other nice!

Recently, countless gay couples have posted X/Twitter and Instagram photos of themselves getting cozy around Christmastime.

Whether they’re posing next to the tree, standing beneath the mistletoe, donning matching pajamas, getting engaged (!), or just cuddling under the covers, these gay couples seem to be loving this most wonderful time of the year.

(And if these pics don’t get you in the spirit, allow us to suggest our recent listicles of gift ideas, yuletide getaway ideas, holiday bops, and Christmas movies both classic and campy.)

Whether you have a Santa baby in your life, you’re spending the holiday with family biological or chosen, or you’re going stag this Christmas, we wish you the very merriest!

Let’s go under the mistletoe:

happy holi-GAYZ from our gay home, to yours?? pic.twitter.com/9n5iQVNAPz — ? (@gxnvenchy) December 15, 2020

Merry Christmas ???? from the Wellrobinsons ? pic.twitter.com/Gi3jWBw2HY — ?? Elljay ?? (@btheyes) December 25, 2022

We hit 30k!!! ??? That’s amazing! ?



Hope everyone gets to have their mistletoe kiss this year! ??? https://t.co/9SgmfNYnJA pic.twitter.com/oqHzrEe6eG — Elijah (@YesIAmElijah) December 18, 2021

It’s 2020. So we put parrots on our tree pic.twitter.com/y24DJbo7EL — James Longman (@JamesAALongman) November 28, 2020

Happy Holidays from another gay couple in matching pajamas! Make the Yuletide gay! ???? @nativeboyyy pic.twitter.com/rFINnFenPT — Tylerrr (@exfratbro) December 25, 2020

From our goofy family to yours, Merry Christmas & Happy Holidays. ? pic.twitter.com/o5PHRVHiKM — Tommy DiDario (@tommydidario) December 24, 2022

Happy Holidays! ?

From: Jesse, Jerry, & Diva ?? pt 1 pic.twitter.com/71NJaHHr0a — Jesse (@_JesseOchoa) December 24, 2022

Having the most magical Christmas ever! I'm honestly the luckiest boy in the world! @misterpreda has made me feel so loved & special today! pic.twitter.com/Vw2x8ZKiDY — Joey Graceffa (@JoeyGraceffa) December 26, 2016