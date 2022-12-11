Ho ho homo! 15 merry-making tweets about Gay Santa

Some folks just can’t accept that Santa Claus is a total (polar) bear. Remember the backlash toward that Norwegian advertisement with a gay Santa last year? Or the outrage over the 2017 children’s book Santa’s Husband?

In fact, in a YouGov poll of Brits last year, 41 percent of respondents found the idea of a gay Santa unacceptable — with men and the 50-plus set expressing that homophobia in higher proportions — while only 39 percent found it acceptable for Father Christmas to be a daddy.

But the Twitter users behind the “gay Santa” tweets below know what’s up: Santa’s actual beard is Mrs. Claus!

? I saw daddy breeding Santa Claus ? — Joel Kim Booster (@ihatejoelkim) December 15, 2021

Gay santa be like sleigh — tyler (@tyler02020202) November 3, 2022

found this gay santa in arkansas and i feel safe pic.twitter.com/HuEgxFTx05 — Joe Hornberger (@hornburgalar) November 30, 2021

My beard is completely out of control and I definitely should get it trimmed, but I kinda want to see how "gay Santa" I can get before the 25th. — Tom and Lorenzo (@tomandlorenzo) December 15, 2017

The kind of cookies y'all gonna have to lay out for me when I melt the ice ceiling and become the first gay Santa pic.twitter.com/fpZyA4e2v3 — Christian Zamora (@Christian_Zamo) December 25, 2016

I don’t want a sappy gay Christmas movie I want an A24 film about Santa railing snow with his elf thruple — not nico (@notn1co) December 24, 2020

shoutout to the person at target who made the santa mugs gay kiss pic.twitter.com/bGjW8nO3Pi — matt (@mattxiv) December 2, 2022

Tbh if you’re gonna adjust the lyrics, it better be Santa Daddy — Trung Lê Capecchi-Nguy?n (@Trungles) November 23, 2018

Santa visting all of the Queer Kidz last night: pic.twitter.com/Rt967BhG3T — Monét X Change (@monetxchange) December 25, 2019

santa is gay because sleigh (aka slay) and boots and the house down (via chimney) and also probably wig — l???? (@Iucyswift) December 19, 2021

santa clause gay for putting mfs on a naughty list — Spac? (@sadcrib) December 5, 2021

This is straight up communism, Ellen. Good on you for taking a stand against the Marxist Gay Santa Agenda. And that's not even his real name! He was originally known as Kris Kringle before the CIA radicalized him against capitalism. Now, he's just gay + giving away toys. Ugh. — charlotteclymer@mastodon.social (@cmclymer) November 22, 2021

No straight, elderly man is that efficient and thoughtful to listen to all of the children on the Earth and get them what they want. Let’s keep it 100. Santa is either an efficient homosexual or taking credit for Mrs Claus’s work, pick one https://t.co/dDtiSgTOqK — No Quarter Will Be Given (@chaedria) November 22, 2021

People are mad at a Gay Santa advert? That's claustrophobic. — Merry Frizmas! ? (@FrizFrizzle) November 27, 2021