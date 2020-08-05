As if things couldn’t get any worse for Ellen, this happened…

Just when we didn’t think things could get much worst for embattled daytime talk show host Ellen Degeneres, the ratings reports were released and yikes!

Viewership for The Ellen Degeneres Show has taken a nosedive, sinking to an all-time low amid behind-the-scenes reports of bullying, sexual harassment, and a general toxic work environment.

The Wrap reports:

“Ellen” reruns drew a 1.0 Live + Same Day household rating in the week ended July 26, 2020, according to Nielsen. That was down 9% from the prior week and a glaring -29% from the same week last summer. That 29% decline compares with a -27% drop in the prior week (vs. the comparable week in 2019), which was the same week in which Buzzfeed published its first story about “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.”

Ellen’s talk show tied in the ratings with the Steve Wilkos’ show. Wilkos, you may or may not recall, is the former security guard from The Jerry Springer Show, who got his own spin-off in 2007. As Ellen saw her rating tank, his went up an impressive 11% which, honestly, we’re not sure what to make of.

The Wrap notes that it’s not all that uncommon for syndicated talk shows to take a ratings dip this time of year, as most of them air summer reruns; however, similar shows, including Dr. Phil, Live with Kelly and Ryan, and Maury all held steady in their numbers, while Ellen’s spiraled downward.

The Wrap reports:

The last time Maury Povich’s talk show topped DeGeneres was in 2016, when Ellen’s rating were removed from consideration due to the Rio Summer Olympics. Wilkos has never tied “Ellen” — at least not within recent memory. Beyond the talk genre, courtroom shows “Judge Judy” (a 5.7) and “Hot Bench” (a 2.1) easily dominated the rest of daytime syndication.

Meanwhile, Ellen’s on-air DJ from 2003-2013, Tony Okungbowa, just posted to Instagram about his experiences on the show, which he described as toxic and unhealthy.

“While I am grateful for the opportunity it afforded me, I did experience and feel the toxicity of the environment,” Okungbowa said. “I stand with my former colleagues in their quest to create a healthier and more inclusive workplace as the show moves forward.”

US Weekly reported last week that Ellen “wants out” of the show after feeling “betrayed” by her staff.

“She is pissed that people have come forward to share these negative stories about her and feels betrayed,” a source tells the tabloid. “She knows she can be tough at times, but believes she works hard and is extremely creative.”

