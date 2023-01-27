TikTok suspends ‘Drag Race’ alum Jan Sport for dressing up as George Santos dressed as Kitara Ravache

RuPaul’s Drag Race alum Jan Sport said TikTok temporarily suspended her account after she posted video of herself dressed as Kitara Ravache, the drag persona of disgraced gay Republican Rep. George Santos.

The video showed Jan Sport in quickly slapped-on makeup, a ratty brown wig, jewelry, and a red dress that resembled those worn by Santos when he attended Pride events in Brazil between 2005 and 2008.

Sport smiled in front of a screenshot of a January 20 tweet that featured side-by-side images of Sport and Santos in drag. Its caption read, “Jan Sport vs Jan 6th.”

The date, January 6, is a reference to the date that Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol in order to stop Congress from certifying the 2020 presidential election victory of now-President Joe Biden. Many Republicans that Santos has aligned with voted against certifying Biden’s victory.

The video has over 425,000 TikTok views and 75,600 Instagram likes as of January 26. But the drag performer said that TikTok briefly suspended her account as the video became popular.

She told Insider that Tikok locked her account and put it under review for “adult activity” even though she has posted nothing remotely sexual.

“I feel like people are out to get me because of this video,” the queen said. “They’re trying to silence our voices.”

Indeed, haters sometimes report LGBTQ+ content on social media in an attempt to censor it and get their creators kicked off of social media.

Jan Sport’s TikTok account was restored sometime between January 25 and 26.

Two weeks ago, images appeared of Santos in drag. The photos were shared by Eula Rochard, a 58-year-old drag queen in Brazil who said she knew Santos when he was a teen drag performer. Soon after, video emerged that appeared to show Santos wearing drag at Pride events.

Santos initially denied it, saying, “The most recent obsession from the media claiming that I am a drag Queen or ‘performed’ as a drag Queen is categorically false. The media continues to make outrageous claims about my life while I am working to deliver results. I will not be distracted nor fazed by this.”

When questioned about it by reporters at New York City’s LaGuardia Airport last Saturday, Santos said, “No, I was not a drag queen in Brazil, guys. I was young, and I had fun at a festival. Sue me for having a life.”

Rochard later told Insider that Santos once wanted to be Miss Gay Rio De Janeiro in 2008.

“But he lost,” Rochard said in Portuguese. “Because when I say ‘beauty pageant,’ what do you think? A skinny, tall woman with long hair. Super beautiful. And it’s the same for the gay ones. The beauty pageant is for boys who dress like women. They are beautiful. The boys are beautiful. And he lost because he was fat.”