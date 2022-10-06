madame xl

Today officially marks 40 years of Madonna and ‘Everybody’ is celebrating

By

For fans of the ever-wild “Queen of Pop”, today is tantamount to a national holiday. And honestly, if we took a holiday, took some time to celebrate just one day out of life, it would be so nice.

As of October 6th, Madonna‘s hit debut single “Everybody” has turned the big 4-0. Looking back, it was a minor hit for her. Number three on the dance charts is nothing to scoff at for a debut — though it is a bit moreso for the singer who now has fifty number one dance chart singles spanning decades.

For a track kicking off such an illustrious career, it really was just a cute little ’80s pop track about having everybody dance and sing.

Get into the original groove:

The anniversary has folks reminiscing on the past forty years of her reign. She’s kind of had it all; enduring hits, iconic beefs, cone bras and erotica and the one recent vagina NFT. A career this long is bound to have a couple misfires, okay?

For the most part, people are just getting their nostalgia on.

Let’s check in with the stans:

Naturally, she’s capitalizing on the big day. In celebration of the anniversary, Madonna has re-released the 7″ version of “Everybody” on Spotify and Apple Music!

