instastuds

Todd Smith’s towel dry, Tom Daley’s deep squat, & Charlie Puth’s half moon

By

This week the Blackpool Football Club welcomed an openly gay member, an Indiana drag queen was crowned prom king, and Billy Eichner‘s Bros movie got its first trailer treatment. Here’s what happened on Instagram:

Ryan O’Connell wrote a book.

 

Charles Melton wore white.

 

Victor Turpin got pinned.

Terry Miller took a shower.

 

Sterling Walker took his man for a hike.

 

Derrick Gordon had jet lag.

 

Jackson O’Doherty monitored the pool.

 

Eric Radford smoldered.

 

Maluma took a dip.

 

Nyle DiMarco got some sun.

 

Wilson Cruz put the girls on display.

 

Tommy DiDario enjoyed the pool.

 

Charlie Puth posed.

 

Yasser Marta sat back.

 

Bill Skarsgård got ripped.

Tom Daley popped a squat.

 

Adam Peaty took a break.

 

Cheyenne Parker took a break from his book.

 

Todd Smith got clean.

 

And Darren Kennedy rocked a hat.