WATCH: Drag queen wins prom king and the crowd goes wild

A graduating high school senior left his classmates gagging as he ascended to prom king royalty… in full drag.

Cristian Hernandez, 18, donned a sequined gown and blonde wig as he worked the runway to accept his crown and sash, much to the delight of his Jeffersonville High School peers.

The triumphant moment was captured on video and shared to Hernandez’s TikTok.

“King… queen… whatever you wanna call it I’m still that b*tch,” he wrote in the caption.

“Honestly, when I walked out there, I left everybody speechless,” Hernandez told NBC News. “In my head I’m thinking, ‘I’m not going to win.’ I was just praying to the gay lords.”

“I want to inspire people to try and break down those barriers that have been put up,” he added.

Asked if he had anything to say to other LGBTQ students out there, he said: “Really be yourself, and confidence is key. You can’t let people tear you down.”