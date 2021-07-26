Tucker Carlson just got humiliated in front of his own daughter

Fox News host and right-wing pundit Tucker Carlson got a lot more than bait & tackle when he entered a fishing shop in Montana this weekend. A viewer in the store ripped into Carlson over his politicking and politicization of COVID-19, with the incident caught on camera.
The video in question landed on Instagram July 22. In it, a Montana fisherman named Dan Bailey approached and confronted Carlson over his spread of toxic misinformation. Carlson pulls Bailey aside and speaks to him in a hushed voice, intimating that he wants their confrontation to remain discreet. Bailey doesn’t seem to care.
“My daughter is here,” Carlson pleads.
“I don’t care man,” Bailey says through a smile. “You are the worst human being known to man. I want you to know that.”
“I appreciate that. I appreciate that,” Carlson stammers, seeming to cop to the accusation.
“What you have done to everybody else in this state, to the United States, to everyone else in this world…” Bailey continues.
“I’m not going to debate,” Carlson tries to interject.
“What you have done to families, what you have done to everybody else in this world,” Bailey presses. “I don’t care that your daughter is here. What you’ve done to people’s families—”
At this point, Carlson giggles, as he knows he’s being filmed and tries to walk away.
“Settle down son,” Carlson says, trying to escape.
“Son? Don’t call me son,” Bailey seethes.
In the Instagram post, Bailey added a bit more context to his rage. “It’s not everyday you get to tell someone they are the worst person in the world and really mean it,” he wrote. “What an @sshole! This man has killed more people with vaccine misinformation, he has supported extreme racism, he is a fascist and does more to rip this country apart than anyone that calls themselves an American.”
Well, we have to agree. Tucker Carlson has a long and documented history of sucking up to right-wing politicians–in particular Donald Trump–and spreading false and discredited information about COVID-19 which has caused vaccine hesitancy to fester. Already the United States is seeing rising numbers in COVID diagnosis, almost exclusively in unvaccinated citizens.
8 Comments
Cam
No wonder all of these older Republican men are screaming to carry guns. In person they are wimps.
But no surprise, they’re the party of people who never served in the military that constantly pushes to send the military into places like Iraq for 20 years.
Just an un American cowardly group of wimps. Tucker is a very good example of that.
cuteguy
Tucker’s daughter should know the truth about her disgusting father. The fisherman only spoke the truth. This video only showed the coward that Tucker truly is. Tucker is the disgraceful face of the current GQP
GlobeTrotter
He can dish it when sitting behind his impregnable studio fortress at Fox, but when faced with one single dissenting voice in public, he can’t take it. What a coward!
Den
Can’t wait to see the few right wingers come here to defend Carlson with their persistent misunderstanding about what constitutes free speech, as well as their ignorance about who is the bully and who is standing up for truth and the safety of Americans!
I’d also love to see if Carlson refers to this incident at all on his program, but will not watch FOX.
BoomerMyles
I thought Montana is an open carry state.
He’s lucky he didn’t meet the business end of an AR-15.
Liquid Silver
Shrug. You reap what you sow.
wikidBSTN
All hail Dan Bailey !! Way to go! Takes a set of brass ones to do something like that. 🙂
Heywood Jablowme
I’d read about this incident but hadn’t seen the video, thanks. Typical Tucker. This fisherman gives me hope! And if Montana has some sane people in it (besides Sen. Jon Tester) maybe I’ll visit eventually.