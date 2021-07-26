Tucker Carlson just got humiliated in front of his own daughter

Fox News host and right-wing pundit Tucker Carlson got a lot more than bait & tackle when he entered a fishing shop in Montana this weekend. A viewer in the store ripped into Carlson over his politicking and politicization of COVID-19, with the incident caught on camera.

The video in question landed on Instagram July 22. In it, a Montana fisherman named Dan Bailey approached and confronted Carlson over his spread of toxic misinformation. Carlson pulls Bailey aside and speaks to him in a hushed voice, intimating that he wants their confrontation to remain discreet. Bailey doesn’t seem to care.

Related: That time Tucker Carlson beat up a gay guy in a public bathroom and bragged about it on TV

“My daughter is here,” Carlson pleads.

“I don’t care man,” Bailey says through a smile. “You are the worst human being known to man. I want you to know that.”

“I appreciate that. I appreciate that,” Carlson stammers, seeming to cop to the accusation.

“What you have done to everybody else in this state, to the United States, to everyone else in this world…” Bailey continues.

“I’m not going to debate,” Carlson tries to interject.

“What you have done to families, what you have done to everybody else in this world,” Bailey presses. “I don’t care that your daughter is here. What you’ve done to people’s families—”

At this point, Carlson giggles, as he knows he’s being filmed and tries to walk away.

“Settle down son,” Carlson says, trying to escape.

“Son? Don’t call me son,” Bailey seethes.

In the Instagram post, Bailey added a bit more context to his rage. “It’s not everyday you get to tell someone they are the worst person in the world and really mean it,” he wrote. “What an @sshole! This man has killed more people with vaccine misinformation, he has supported extreme racism, he is a fascist and does more to rip this country apart than anyone that calls themselves an American.”

Well, we have to agree. Tucker Carlson has a long and documented history of sucking up to right-wing politicians–in particular Donald Trump–and spreading false and discredited information about COVID-19 which has caused vaccine hesitancy to fester. Already the United States is seeing rising numbers in COVID diagnosis, almost exclusively in unvaccinated citizens.