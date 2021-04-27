Tucker Carlson just said something so rotten lawmaker dubs him “industrial sewage factory”

Right-wing Fox News pundit and professional furrowed brow Tucker Carlson stoops to new lows as often as we empty the garbage, which is now once again overflowing since his latest comments about mask wearing are complete trash.

During a segment on Tucker Carlson Tonight, Carlson voiced his concern about children wearing masks while outside playing. In his mind, children in protective masks is tantamount to child abuse.

“Your response when you see children wearing masks as they play should be no different than your response if you see someone beating a kid at Walmart,” he told his viewers. “Call the police immediately, call Child Protective Services, keep calling until someone arrives — what you’re looking at is abuse.”

View the full clip below:

Tucker Carlson is now telling his audience to harass people who wear face masks outside. If they see children wearing masks, Tucker says the response should be no different than when you see a kid being abused — "call the police immediately, contact child protective services" pic.twitter.com/4svVH0JY3s — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) April 27, 2021

The comments caused Carlson to trend on Twitter, prompting widespread condemnation.

Out Pennsylvania lawmaker Brian Sims said it best:

“ALL TUCKERED OUT,” he wrote in a Facebook post. “Last night the rotting spider bodies and decrepit pieces of festering rat boils that combine nightly into the form of Tucker Carlson began to break apart into their component pieces, live on TV like an industrial sewage factory full of fire crackers.”

ALL TUCKERED OUT: Last night the rotting spider bodies and decrepit pieces of festering rat boils that combine nightly… Posted by Brian Sims on Tuesday, April 27, 2021

We never realized Sims was such a poet.

And while nothing could possibly top that, here’s what other folks are saying:

Good morning to everyone except Tucker Carlson. — David Weissman (@davidmweissman) April 27, 2021

Not the most important thing, but maybe people—including those who knew or know him—should stop referring to Tucker Carlson as “Tucker,” as if he’s a friendly acquaintance. “Carlson” will do. Like “Riefenstahl.” — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) April 27, 2021

I hope the first person who gets called into CPS for their kid wearing a mask Sues the person reporting, Sues Fox News and Sues Tucker Carlson personally. https://t.co/voWj7vjZ7z — Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) April 27, 2021

I'm calling the police if I see Tucker Carlson outside. — Amy Lynn ??? (@AmyAThatcher) April 27, 2021

Tucker Carlson is garbage. — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) April 27, 2021

Somewhere in DoD, a senior leader sits wondering why vaccine acceptance rates are so low while Tucker Carlson drones on a big flat screen in the background. — Kris Alexander (@kris_alexander) April 27, 2021

“Parents making their kids wear masks is child abuse!” said Tucker Carlson who basically said statutory rape is cool as long as you keep the girl as your sex slave forever. — The Volatile Mermaid (@OhNoSheTwitnt) April 27, 2021