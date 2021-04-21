Tucker Carlson once belonged to a fan club for Harvey Milk’s assassin

Fox News’ resident homophobe Tucker Carlson blasted Washington Post columnist Erik Wemple on his show last night. The scathing remarks initially seemed random and to come out of nowhere… Until now.

In the closing segment of Tuesday evening’s show, Carlson accused Wemple, who he has long butted heads with, of contacting “quite a few old college classmates” and digging for dirt.

“Jeff Bezos had one of his minions, a mentally unbalanced middle-aged man called Erik Wemple, pull our dusty college yearbook and call around and see if we’d done anything naughty at the age of 19,” Carlson said, referring to the Amazon CEO, who also owns the newspaper. “Let us know if you hear any good stories.”

#Tucker Carlson ends his show by resurrecting his long-running feud with The Washington Post's Erik Wemple ahead of a piece involving his school yearbook: "Jeff Bezos had one of his minions, a mentally unbalanced middle-age man called Erik Wemple, pull our dusty college yearbook" pic.twitter.com/mPT5mYkjta — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) April 21, 2021

Turns out, there is a story. And it’s pretty disgusting.

According to a newly unearthed page from Carlson’s Trinity College yearbook, the 51-year-old Fox News host used to be a proud member of the “Dan White Society” in his younger years. Dan White, you may recall, is the homophobic maniac who murdered Harvey Milk.

Suddenly, it aaaaall makes sense.

Is any of this surprising, however? Not really.

Carlson has a long history of attacking LGBTQ people on his show and once bragged about committing an antigay hate crime against a gay man who “bothered” him.

“I went back with someone I knew and grabbed the guy by the–you know–and grabbed him and hit him against the stall with his head, actually,” he recalled back in 2017.

Then there was the time in 2018 when Carlson was caught on video verbally assaulting a gay man at a country club after Carlson’s son threw a glass of wine in the man’s face.

Afterwards, the Fox News host said it took “enormous self-control” for him not to beat the guy up with his chair which “is what I wanted to do.”

Tucker Carlson Tonight is one the highest-rated programs in cable news. According to a recent Fox News press release, the show “finished the month of March as the top-rated program in cable news in all categories, delivering 3.2 million viewers and 521,000 in the key 25-54 demo and 331,000 with the younger 18-49 demo. The program also dominated several broadcast entertainment and news shows in viewership for the first quarter.”

Graham Gremore is the Features Editor and a Staff Writer at Queerty. Follow him on Twitter @grahamgremore.