Tucker Carlson melts down over Chauvin verdict, screams and cackles like a racist psychopath

Nobody is more upset about Derek Chauvin being found guilty of murder and manslaughter in the death of George Floyd than Fox News host Tucker Carlson.

Carlson invited former New York City deputy sheriff and corrections officer Ed Gavin onto his show last night to discuss the guilty verdict in the ex-Minneapolis police officer’s trial.

Carlson kicked off the show by saying the jury only voted to convict because they were scared then questioned whether people can “trust the way this decision was made.” Gavin disagreed and praised the verdict.

And that’s when things went awry.

“That was clearly an excessive, unjustified use of force,” Gavin said. “I think the verdict was just. I think we had documentary evidence, we had testimonial evidence, and it was an open and shut case.”

What followed were several very tense moments between the two, with Carlson growing increasingly more unhinged every time Gavin offered evidence as to why Chauvin was guilty.

It finally ended with the Fox News host abruptly ending the interview, but not before letting out what can only be described as a shrill racist cackle.

“The guy who did it looks like he’s going to spend the rest of his life in prison, so I’m kind of more worried about the rest of the country, which, thanks to police inaction, in case you haven’t noticed, is, like, boarded up,” Carlson said before laughing like the Joker.

Tucker Carlson had a complete meltdown tonight in response to a former New York corrections officer who criticized Derek Chauvin for using excessive force on George Floyd. Here's how the interview (abruptly) ended. pic.twitter.com/mBOxrsbhaJ — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 21, 2021

here you go america pic.twitter.com/56Jsjd2AqH — Philip Bump (@pbump) April 21, 2021

Earlier in the week, Carlson claimed Chauvin was the victim of a media “lynching” and said that most Americans “still cannot say with any specificity just how” Floyd died. Related: Tucker Carlson has on-air freakout because he can’t pronounce Kamala Harris’s name The jury unanimously found that Floyd died by homicide as a result of Chauvin kneeling on his neck for 9 minutes and 29 seconds, as witnessed by millions of people in a widely-shared video.

After last night’s insane blow up, Carlson has been trending all morning on Twitter.

Here’s what folx are saying…

I'm sorry but Tucker Carlson is a fucking racist. — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) April 21, 2021

Did Tucker Carlson have a stroke on Fox News? Wtf was that? — ????? Anis Jerbi ????? (@ArtistAJ17) April 21, 2021

Tucker Carlson really put his own damn head above this graphic. You can’t make this stuff up. pic.twitter.com/EdMkmywb7L — M. Scarn (@Sc0ttst0tts) April 21, 2021

What good is a cancel culture if it can’t cancel a racist pig like Tucker Carlson? — ken olin? (@kenolin1) April 21, 2021

Tucker Carlson has fully leaned into his program being a literal Ku Klux Klan hour. — chris evans (@chris_notcapn) April 21, 2021

Tucker Carlson has officially lost it — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) April 21, 2021

Cop commits murder. Cop gets convicted of murder. Tucker Carlson: pic.twitter.com/eA3EDpLn5b — Twice-Impeached, One-Term Trumpy (parody) (@outofcontroljb) April 21, 2021

Tucker Carlson is freaking out, that just means the right decision was made. — Covie (@covie_93) April 21, 2021

Tucker Carlson is mad that a cop murdered someone in broad daylight and got punished for it. — Santiago Mayer (@santiagomayer_) April 21, 2021

