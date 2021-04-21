unhinged

Tucker Carlson melts down over Chauvin verdict, screams and cackles like a racist psychopath

By

Nobody is more upset about Derek Chauvin being found guilty of murder and manslaughter in the death of George Floyd than Fox News host Tucker Carlson.

Carlson invited former New York City deputy sheriff and corrections officer Ed Gavin onto his show last night to discuss the guilty verdict in the ex-Minneapolis police officer’s trial.

Related: Twitter reacts to Derek Chauvin being found guilty of murder and manslaughter in George Floyd case

Carlson kicked off the show by saying the jury only voted to convict because they were scared then questioned whether people can “trust the way this decision was made.” Gavin disagreed and praised the verdict.

And that’s when things went awry.

“That was clearly an excessive, unjustified use of force,” Gavin said. “I think the verdict was just. I think we had documentary evidence, we had testimonial evidence, and it was an open and shut case.”

Related: Trans Minneapolis city councilman speaks out about George Floyd case

What followed were several very tense moments between the two, with Carlson growing increasingly more unhinged every time Gavin offered evidence as to why Chauvin was guilty.

It finally ended with the Fox News host abruptly ending the interview, but not before letting out what can only be described as a shrill racist cackle.

“The guy who did it looks like he’s going to spend the rest of his life in prison, so I’m kind of more worried about the rest of the country, which, thanks to police inaction, in case you haven’t noticed, is, like, boarded up,” Carlson said before laughing like the Joker.

Earlier in the week, Carlson claimed Chauvin was the victim of a media “lynching” and said that most Americans “still cannot say with any specificity just how” Floyd died.

Related: Tucker Carlson has on-air freakout because he can’t pronounce Kamala Harris’s name

The jury unanimously found that Floyd died by homicide as a result of Chauvin kneeling on his neck for 9 minutes and 29 seconds, as witnessed by millions of people in a widely-shared video.

After last night’s insane blow up, Carlson has been trending all morning on Twitter.

Here’s what folx are saying…

Graham Gremore is the Features Editor and a Staff Writer at Queerty. Follow him on Twitter @grahamgremore.