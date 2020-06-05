After tweeting condolences to George Floyd’s family, Melania Trump suddenly remembers she’s a birther

Family, friends, and community members gathered for George Floyd‘s memorial service in Minneapolis yesterday afternoon. It was the first of three planned services before his funeral in Houston next week.
The two-hour event was attended by a number of public figures, including Rev. Al Sharpton, who delivered the eulogy, Rev. Jesse Jackson, Martin Luther King III, plus Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter, U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar, and U.S. senators Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith.
Not in attendance was anyone from the Trump family… probably because absolutely nobody wanted them there.
First Lady Melania Trump did, however, take five seconds to tweet during the service, writing: “As the Memorial Service for George Floyd takes place in Minneapolis today, I once again extend my heartfelt condolences to his family and friends. It is my hope our country will come together in peace & heal from these challenging times.”
As the Memorial Service for George Floyd takes place in Minneapolis today, I once again extend my heartfelt condolences to his family and friends. It is my hope our country will come together in peace & heal from these challenging times.
— Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) June 4, 2020
It was an odd comment from someone who, for years, peddled a racist conspiracy theory about Barack Obama.
Perhaps she forgot about it?
Just in case, people on Twitter were quick to remind her.
And now, the responses…
Birthers have no moral standing when it comes to racial justice #BeBest
— David Rothschild (@DavMicRot) June 5, 2020
Clearly you’ve blocked your husbands twitter account. He called the protesters terrorists yesterday. Very unifying message
— Joe Lockhart (@joelockhart) June 5, 2020
Well, #GeorgeFlyod was murdered by what your husband calls “ Very Fine People… 🙄 pic.twitter.com/xwvKMCQizY
— Cathygraphics 🌊(nasty cartoonist) (@Cathygraphics1) June 4, 2020
Your husband is siccing the US military on peaceful protesters. Your tweets ring very hollow.
— Helen Kennedy (@HelenKennedy) June 4, 2020
Whatever Birther🙄, might want to apologize for that first.
— Andrea R MD (@AndreaR9Md) June 4, 2020
The only way to heal would be to condemn the terrifying police brutality and start to dismantle structural racism.
Seeing as you husband spends most of his days cranking up the racism there could be a bit of a problem.
— Tony Green#RTRR🇬🇧😻🇪🇺UltraRejoiner#FBPE (@NoIAmTonyGreen) June 5, 2020
And now for a duetpic.twitter.com/uxclLas6qT
— MrBazza 🎬 (@MrBazza) June 4, 2020
You’re culpable.
— John Pavlovitz (@johnpavlovitz) June 5, 2020
Biden is at the funeral and Trump has build a wall around the white house hiding in his bunker.
— Jesus (@DaJuice411) June 4, 2020
Your husband tweeted this during #GeorgeFloydMemorial but #BeBest. pic.twitter.com/EztwMpLsQH
— David Weissman (@davidmweissman) June 4, 2020
But it didn’t stop there…
Tell your husband to stop.
— Scott Dworkin (@funder) June 5, 2020
What an odd comment for a birther.
— Mikiala (@mikialakim) June 5, 2020
Justice will bring Peace. Peace will bring Healing.
No Justice. No Peace.
— Chidi®️ (@ChidiNwatu) June 4, 2020
Since you weren’t there, I’ll share what was said:
“And you ask him for his birth certificate, because you can’t take your knee off our neck. We don’t want no favors, just get up off of us and we can be and do whatever we can be.”
Reverend Sharpton
— jen pal (@jennyrachelpal) June 4, 2020
It is aberrant and abhorrent that you say this, Melania. You haven’t done one thing to advance the health of the black community. Not one thing. And you have not done anything to defy the white supremacy of your husband. You should be ashamed at a tweet like this. Take it down.
— TurningOverTables (@OverTables) June 4, 2020
No you don’t pic.twitter.com/jWeVlNgEgf
— America Is Not Russia 👍🏽🇺🇲🚫🇷🇺👎🏽 (@Fight_4_USA_Now) June 4, 2020
If you want the country to come together, vote for Joe Biden.
— Jon “Bowzer” Bauman (@JonBowzerBauman) June 5, 2020
You REALLY might want to think about sitting this one out.
— Michelle (@RageMichelle) June 4, 2020
I suggest that unless you have something constructive to say that you keep quiet
— Daud Vicary Abdullah (@DavidVicary) June 5, 2020
We will begin the healing on January 20, 2021. #Vote pic.twitter.com/JXvLftPbhY
— Pete 🇺🇸🆘 (@peteginsd) June 4, 2020
Watch Rev. Al Sharpton’s powerful eulogy for George Floyd below.
Related: Ivanka brought a $1,500 purse to Monday’s tear-gassing and now its designer is facing a boycott
3 Comments
Cam
Time for the Trump troll accounts to come in here all enraged that anybody DARED to mention Melania.
You know, because she has nothing to do with Trump’s actions.
I mean, other than lying on her Visa, Lying that she graduated from College, Claiming the speech she plagiarized from Michelle Obama at the Republican convention was written all by herself without help, Wearing a coat that said “I don’t care do you?” going to visit kids in cages, Ohhh, yeah, and pushed racist birther conspiracies on TV.
hurdygurdyman
How does she sleep?
TedV
probably hanging upside down from a perch