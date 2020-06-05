being best

After tweeting condolences to George Floyd’s family, Melania Trump suddenly remembers she’s a birther

By

Family, friends, and community members gathered for George Floyd‘s memorial service in Minneapolis yesterday afternoon. It was the first of three planned services before his funeral in Houston next week.

The two-hour event was attended by a number of public figures, including Rev. Al Sharpton, who delivered the eulogy, Rev. Jesse Jackson, Martin Luther King III, plus Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter, U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar, and U.S. senators Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith.

Not in attendance was anyone from the Trump family… probably because absolutely nobody wanted them there.

First Lady Melania Trump did, however, take five seconds to tweet during the service, writing: “As the Memorial Service for George Floyd takes place in Minneapolis today, I once again extend my heartfelt condolences to his family and friends. It is my hope our country will come together in peace & heal from these challenging times.”

It was an odd comment from someone who, for years, peddled a racist conspiracy theory about Barack Obama.

Perhaps she forgot about it?

Just in case, people on Twitter were quick to remind her.

And now, the responses…

But it didn’t stop there…

Watch Rev. Al Sharpton’s powerful eulogy for George Floyd below.

Related: Ivanka brought a $1,500 purse to Monday’s tear-gassing and now its designer is facing a boycott