After tweeting condolences to George Floyd’s family, Melania Trump suddenly remembers she’s a birther

Family, friends, and community members gathered for George Floyd‘s memorial service in Minneapolis yesterday afternoon. It was the first of three planned services before his funeral in Houston next week.

The two-hour event was attended by a number of public figures, including Rev. Al Sharpton, who delivered the eulogy, Rev. Jesse Jackson, Martin Luther King III, plus Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter, U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar, and U.S. senators Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith.

Not in attendance was anyone from the Trump family… probably because absolutely nobody wanted them there.

First Lady Melania Trump did, however, take five seconds to tweet during the service, writing: “As the Memorial Service for George Floyd takes place in Minneapolis today, I once again extend my heartfelt condolences to his family and friends. It is my hope our country will come together in peace & heal from these challenging times.”

As the Memorial Service for George Floyd takes place in Minneapolis today, I once again extend my heartfelt condolences to his family and friends. It is my hope our country will come together in peace & heal from these challenging times. — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) June 4, 2020

It was an odd comment from someone who, for years, peddled a racist conspiracy theory about Barack Obama.

Perhaps she forgot about it?

Just in case, people on Twitter were quick to remind her.

And now, the responses…

Birthers have no moral standing when it comes to racial justice #BeBest — David Rothschild (@DavMicRot) June 5, 2020

Clearly you’ve blocked your husbands twitter account. He called the protesters terrorists yesterday. Very unifying message — Joe Lockhart (@joelockhart) June 5, 2020

Well, #GeorgeFlyod was murdered by what your husband calls “ Very Fine People… 🙄 pic.twitter.com/xwvKMCQizY — Cathygraphics 🌊(nasty cartoonist) (@Cathygraphics1) June 4, 2020

Your husband is siccing the US military on peaceful protesters. Your tweets ring very hollow. — Helen Kennedy (@HelenKennedy) June 4, 2020

Whatever Birther🙄, might want to apologize for that first. — Andrea R MD (@AndreaR9Md) June 4, 2020

The only way to heal would be to condemn the terrifying police brutality and start to dismantle structural racism. Seeing as you husband spends most of his days cranking up the racism there could be a bit of a problem. — Tony Green#RTRR🇬🇧😻🇪🇺UltraRejoiner#FBPE (@NoIAmTonyGreen) June 5, 2020

And now for a duetpic.twitter.com/uxclLas6qT — MrBazza 🎬 (@MrBazza) June 4, 2020

You’re culpable. — John Pavlovitz (@johnpavlovitz) June 5, 2020

Biden is at the funeral and Trump has build a wall around the white house hiding in his bunker. — Jesus (@DaJuice411) June 4, 2020

But it didn’t stop there…

Tell your husband to stop. — Scott Dworkin (@funder) June 5, 2020

What an odd comment for a birther. — Mikiala (@mikialakim) June 5, 2020

Justice will bring Peace. Peace will bring Healing. No Justice. No Peace. — Chidi®️ (@ChidiNwatu) June 4, 2020

Since you weren’t there, I’ll share what was said: “And you ask him for his birth certificate, because you can’t take your knee off our neck. We don’t want no favors, just get up off of us and we can be and do whatever we can be.” Reverend Sharpton — jen pal (@jennyrachelpal) June 4, 2020

It is aberrant and abhorrent that you say this, Melania. You haven’t done one thing to advance the health of the black community. Not one thing. And you have not done anything to defy the white supremacy of your husband. You should be ashamed at a tweet like this. Take it down. — TurningOverTables (@OverTables) June 4, 2020

No you don’t pic.twitter.com/jWeVlNgEgf — America Is Not Russia 👍🏽🇺🇲🚫🇷🇺👎🏽 (@Fight_4_USA_Now) June 4, 2020

If you want the country to come together, vote for Joe Biden. — Jon “Bowzer” Bauman (@JonBowzerBauman) June 5, 2020

You REALLY might want to think about sitting this one out. — Michelle (@RageMichelle) June 4, 2020

I suggest that unless you have something constructive to say that you keep quiet — Daud Vicary Abdullah (@DavidVicary) June 5, 2020

We will begin the healing on January 20, 2021. #Vote pic.twitter.com/JXvLftPbhY — Pete 🇺🇸🆘 (@peteginsd) June 4, 2020

Watch Rev. Al Sharpton’s powerful eulogy for George Floyd below.

