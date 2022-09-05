My ultimate fantasy came true of hiring two male escorts at once. Why do I feel empty now?

Hi Jake,
I recently decided to fulfill what I thought was my ultimate fantasy: hiring two male escorts at once. Something about having two attentive, hot guys working together to fulfill my every need is such a turn-on. So, I ended up jumping on a massageM4M site and finding these guys visiting from Miami who work together as a team, and we met at a hotel room. Here’s the thing, it was an “experience” and all, but for some reason, after it was over, I was left feeling kind of sad. Granted, it didn’t exactly go as planned. They were both doing drugs and constantly in the bathroom for various things, and then wanted to do things sexually that were just too out there for me. Still, I really thought the whole thing was going to be my ideal sexcapade. Why do I feel like not only wasn’t it that fulfilling, but I’m left feeling empty?
Escorted into a funk
Dear Escorted into a funk,
Good for you for attempting to live out your dreams. It takes courage to embrace the unknown and try new things. However, what can sometimes happen when you set your sights on a fantasy is that the actuality of the situation doesn’t match up to what you had envisioned. You then experience is a bit of a “come down”, when what you had hoped for doesn’t align with how it actually played out.
When it comes to sex, the lead up to the encounter is often the biggest part of the turn-on, as that’s where fantasy gets to prevail, doing summersaults in all its glory. In the anticipation period, everything is that much hotter, unfolding exactly as you envisioned, and devoid of any buzz-kills. But let’s face it, how many times does fantasy actually match up to the reality? It can happen, but it’s rare.
If this had actually played out as you hoped, you probably would have received undivided attention from two these tanned Adonises, making your every wish come true. They would have both been even hotter than their pictures, and communicated in a clear, compassionate way throughout the night. In fact, what you got was some sketchy behavior from drug use, and some misattunement in terms of what you were looking for. When things don’t match up with what we hoped, it pokes holes (no pun intended) into the fantasy, leaving us feeling deflated.
If you think about it, this happens a lot in life: a birthday party you were so excited for gets derailed by some drama between your friends, or a beach vacation you waited a year for ends up being pummeled by a monsoon. We build things up, and then become disappointed by the reality.
The best way to go into a new sexual experience is to calibrate your expectations. Instead of putting so much weight in your mind on how it’s supposed to look, try to approach it with an air of “curiosity”. Say things to yourself like, “I wonder how this is going to turn out,” instead of “I can’t wait to fulfill my ultimate fantasy!” It’s difficult to not have a vision of what we want to happen, but if it were all picture perfect, there would be no exultation when you do hit the jackpot.
When you’re going into a hookup, whether it be an escort situation, a regular FWB, or a late-night Grindr fling, make sure to remind yourself that fantasy is just fantasy. The reality of the situation may be completely different. I try to remind my clients to be open to whatever the experience offers.
With an escort, what you’re mostly paying for is the anticipation you get before the meet-up actually happens, as that’s where it’s the hottest. Think of the dollars you paid to those Miami boys (let’s hope it was under market value) actually going towards the lead up, versus the actual night in the hotel with them. If you look at things that way, anything else that works out beyond that is just gravy, as you’ve already gotten your money’s worth. As for your funk now, give yourself from credit for trying, and it all else fails, it can sometimes be very therapeutic to write a scathing Yelp review. 🙂
abfab
Miami….that explains it, kid.
still_onthemark
“They were both doing drugs and constantly in the bathroom for various things,” … and that explains even more!
ScottOnEarth
I love Jake’s response – logical and non-judgmental. Sexual fantasies rarely turn out the way we planned, so it’s helpful to be realistic about the reality of the situation.
Raphael
I disagree with Jake’s response. It could have been all of what he had hoped and more, he just chose the wrong guys… “Doing drugs and constant bathroom breaks”!? Not professionals, clearly. You felt down because you wasted your time, money and fantasy on trashy guys. Chose wisely next time, there are tons of nice professionals who would have fulfilled your fantasy.
mdrguy1
I agree it’s a TERRIBLE response. He in no way addresses the fact that these two were doing drugs and selfishly making it about them. A better response would have been to encourage Jake to try again with guys that make it about HIM, and who are true professionals. I’ve been with escorts before, and it’s great when it doesn’t feel transactional and is instead natural, smooth, sensual and easy. A good escort can pull that off; he should leave you feeling elated and satisfied. I would have kicked those losers out right from the start and refused to pay a dime.
bachy
Bringing a sexual fantasy into a real-life situation is complicated. One has total control over the masturbatory fantasy; not so much the real-life encounter with real people.
I’ve found that real-life enactments of sexual fantasies can be even more problematic when they’re actually… satisfying. When you manage to meet someone who fulfills your sexual fantasy – and you fulfill theirs – look out! The sexual relationship tends to become addictive. Especially if your fantasy involves sex with someone who has zero emotional investment.
Capawok
WOW.
Could not have written it more clearly than that.
Just could not have.
Bravo.
xnetminder
Things should have been set BEFORE any confirmed meetup..meet up… maybe a no drugs policy, what kind of sexual fun one wants, etc. Apparently this guy went into the situation blind… how can a fantasy be fulfilled if boundaries and expectations are made very clear???
SDR94103
ugh
Mr-DJ
That encounter turned out to be more for those 2 guys, than the guy who hired them. They obviously didn’t pay attention to what HE wanted – what he was paying them for. They were more into each other. It’s apparently THEIR fantasy to have not only a third, but one who will do what THEY want to do – PLUS get PAID for it to boot..!
Jimmy Palmieri
Next time buy a new pair of shoes…..they don’t leave once you’re done……
Doug
This guy spent money trying to live out his sexual fantasies with two hustlers, and they came over and did drugs the whole time and wanted to get into extreme scenes he wasn’t into? Now he can’t figure out why he feels disappointed? Really?
Vince
I’m assuming it’s probably Crystal Meth and yes it will make you want to do things sexually that to a normal person would seem completely bazaar if not disgusting. Many tweakers turn to escorting since working at a job is almost impossible for most of them.
richybruce
They obviously didn’t take their job seriously and lacked any kind of real work ethic.
Bengali
It was their way to make money but weren’t into it with any of their customers or this guy who sounds like he’s already got some issues so they did drugs to numb the experience so they could move on to
the next one and repeat it all over again.
GlobeTrotter
“My ultimate fantasy came true of hiring two male escorts at once. Why do I feel empty now?”
Because the only fulfillment one gains from sex is temporary and fleeting at best. That’s why so many people get addicted to sex and find themselves unable to stop. I know a couple of guys in my circle of friends that unfortunately fit this description.
As cheesy as it sounds, the only truly lasting fulfillment comes from accepting and loving yourself.
Den
“the only truly lasting fulfillment comes from accepting and loving yourself.”
How very christian of you. What exactly is wrong with fleeting satisfaction, when not warped by the kind of guilt you obviously have and wish to share with others?
He felt empty because the two escorts were assholes, doing drugs and not even trying to relate to their client in a professional way.
People may become obsessive about sex for various reasons, though it is not considered empirically to be a real addiction. There is nothing intrinsically addictive about casual sex anymore than there is with karaoke, hiking, bicycle riding or going out to dinner with friends or a good movie or a fireworks show. It is a lack of self esteem or an inability to connect with others or share intimacy that may drive excessive promiscuity that interferes with other aspects of life. But those things are in no way necessarily connected with casual sex. Some of my most pleasant sexual memories are of casual sex with strangers or men I had admired from afar (a famous bay area choreographer and a gay games founder/olympian as two examples, and a couple of truckers out in a public park are another). Can’t say any sexual experience ever left me feeling either empty (drained perhaps) or saddened. That feeling originates elsewhere.
Bengali
99% of the times I hired ppl it wasn’t just to be with someone hot (although part of it was). The other was because they had specific features I really liked and knew those specific features existed so I was rarely disappointed.
Bengali
Truly the guy whining about it not going his way and asking why he feels so empty makes me feel very sad for him.
“Why do i feel so empty and disappointed that I hired to drug addicts who wanted to get into things that were out of bounds for me?” He kind of answered his own query.
humble charlie
“poor boy poor boy
downhearted and depressed and in a spin
poor boy poor boy
love can really do a fellow in”
abfab
The barter system works, too. I can vouch.
LAGuy
In my opinion most everything sexual is a little overhyped. Even the act itself. Sure its feels good. And sometimes you’re more turned on by some than others. But I’ve never had an overwhelming experience that brought me to Heaven. So its not surprising that fulfilling a fantasy was more of a let down.
abfab
I shudder to think had he hirded three.
winemaker
The minute these guys escaped into the bathroom for the drugs, I’d throw them out immediuately. On the other hand drug use usually shows and if this was apparent, cancel the ‘hookup’ immedaitely. It sounds like this guy got screwed and not in a good way. What a waste of time and money.