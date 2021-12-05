tiktalk

Vanessa Carlton’s surprise proposal, gay movies about college, & Arthur Nory’s new man

Check out Leslie Jordan’s brand new holiday track with Cheyenne Jackson, then catch up on the latest from Gay TikTok this week:

Rory James considered a threesome.

@itsroryjames#gay #bi #gaytok #relationships

Xander’s dad added more flags.

@fitxanderFollow me on IG for more #lgbtq #gay #pride

A group of gays learned of Princess Diana’s death.

@malcolmblaccbaccup The exact moment princess diana died. (Re- Upload) my original post was removed after 9.9M #fyp #foryou #foryoupage #princessdiana #reaction #viral ♬ original sound – Malcolm Blacc

Arthur Nory revealed his new boyfriend.

@arthurnoryFeliz Aniversário ❤️

Dustin Riddle stirred the pot.

@d.w.riddle2/10 ##couplethings ##fyp ##ratingthings ##gay

Gay principal Athan Chekas supervised the kids.

@athanchekasI’m not like other principals. I’m a cool principal. #gay #principal #school #fyp

Stanno stanned The Old Gays.

@oldgays#duet with @stanno420 Old Gays for the win?! #old #gay #lgbtq

Jonas Tjallema named the top gay movies about college.

@thatssooogayTop 4 gay movies about college! ️‍ #gay #gaymovies #gaytiktok #gaymovie

Hunter Avallone destroyed an anti-gay jerk.

@avallonehunterthe ending lmao #lgbt #hunteravallone #debate #lgbt

And Vanessa Carlton helped a man propose.

@kitschling@vanessacarltonofficial, her touring team, and the folks at gateway city arts made this happen. #proposal #gay #lgbt #lgbtq #fyp

