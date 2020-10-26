WATCH: Cher pays powerful musical tribute to Joe Biden

Continuing to lead the legion of stars and celebrities hoping to unseat Donald Trump next Tuesday, Cher performed a special tribute to Democratic Vice Presidential Candidate Joe Biden.

Cher dusted off the Oscar-nominated tune Happiness Is a Thing Called Joe from the 1943 film Cabin in the Sky, part of a concert aimed at increasing turnout. The I Will Vote Concert also featured performances by John Legend, P!nk, Ben Platt, Black Eyed Peas, Jennifer Hudson, Billy Porter, and Darren Criss. Comedian George Lopez and Ana Navarro hosted the event.

The Fab Five of the Netflix show Queer Eye (really, who better?) introduced Cher, who performed the song with retooled lyrics aimed at Biden’s experience and ability to confront the ongoing crisis facing the nation.

Have a listen, and remember to vote on November 3.

