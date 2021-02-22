WATCH: Hardened convicts find love in prison drama ‘Luz’

Anyone needing a good-ole meditation on masculinity and love, the trailer for the prison romance Luz has arrived.

Luz raised a few eyebrows on the festival circuit last year for its depiction of prison sexuality

The film tells the story of Ruben (Ernesto Reyes), a young petty criminal who lands in jail. Once there, the pressures of the prison hierarchy begin to take their toll on his mental and physical health. Fortunately, he finds comfort in his cellmate, Carlos (Jesse Tayeh). What begins as a friendship quickly becomes something much deeper. When the two finally face release, however, they must ask: was their passion real love, or just a result of circumstance?

Director Jon Garcia (Tandem Hearts, Room to Grow) writes and directs the film.

Luz lands in theatres March 19 and on VOD April 6.

Have a look…