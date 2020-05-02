WATCH: Jeremy Pope, Jim Parsons & Jake Picking dish on the ‘Hollywood’ casting couch

They say truth is stranger in fiction. That’s certainly true in Hollywood…and Hollywood.

The new series from Ryan Murphy envisions the Golden Age of Hollywood as it should have been: a place where competitors could become friends, where marginalized people could rule, where queer folks could come out of the closet, and where a group of sex workers could become showbiz royalty. The show borrows heavily from actual Hollywood history, as the fictional gay writer Archie (newcomer Jeremy Pope) crosses paths with real-life Hollywood closet cases Rock Hudson (Jake Picking) and his nefarious manager, Henry Wilson (Jim Parsons). As sparks fly between Rock and Archie, Henry sees red, and vows to control both men…or totally destroy them.

We snagged time with Pope, Picking & Parsons just ahead of the Hollywood premiere. Hollywood comes to Netflix May 1.