WATCH: Fresh-faced Rock Hudson arrives in Ryan Murphy’s ‘Hollywood’

Netflix and Ryan Murphy have offered their first peek into their latest collaboration: the dramedy series Hollywood.

The limited series focuses on an aspiring group of performers (some fictional, some based on real people like Rock Hudson) who come to post-World War II Hollywood in hopes of making their dreams come true. Unfortunately they encounter the same kinds of prejudices–homophobia, racism, sexism–that pervade the rest of America at the time. The group also encounters Tinseltown eccentrics, ranging from nutty actors to the diva wife of a studio boss to a hustler that runs a brothel out of a gas station.

David Corenswet, Jeremy Pope, Patti LuPone, Dylan McDermott, Holland Taylor, Darren Criss, Queen Latifah, Samara Weaving, Laura Harrier, Mira Sorvino, Jake Picking, Jim Parsons and Joe Mantello round out the impressive cast.

Hollywood comes to Netflix May 1.