WATCH: Lee Pace and a bunch of chaotic queers play a deadly game of ‘Bodies Bodies Bodies’

To paraphrase the great Kandi Burruss: Legs and hips and Bodies Bodies Bodies.

In a summer that’s seen major blockbusters finally returning to theaters (Minions and all), writer-director Halina Reijn’s upcoming horror-comedy is a welcome bit of indie counter-programming, a wicked treat that’s got everything you could want from the cinema, i.e. Lee Pace’s arms, Lee Pace’s thighs, Lee Pace’s piercing eyes, etc…

But, beyond everyone’s favorite thirst trapper, Bodies Bodies Bodies features an exciting ensemble of up-and-comers in a satirical slasher that doesn’t hold back. The set-up is intriguingly simple: A small group of entitled twentysomethings gather at a secluded mansion for an intimate party where a night of social games quickly devolves into bloody mayhem and back-stabbing (in more ways than one).

At an advanced screening of the film in Los Angeles, star Rachel Sennott (Shiva Baby) teased the madness that would ensue, noting that the film has more than its share of “messy queers,” and, well, she was not lying! As the one-night-of-h*ll drama of Bodies Bodies Bodies unfolds, it becomes clear that this intimate group of “friends” has some thorny history, which means just about every interaction is loaded with sexual tension—and that any of them could be behind the increasingly violent murders.

In addition to Sennott and Pace, the cast also features The Hunger Games‘ Amandla Stenberg, Borat sequel breakout Maria Bakalova, Industry‘s Myha’la Herrold, Generation‘s Chase Sui Wonders, and former SNL cast member Pete Davdison in a classic Pete Davidson-sian role.

From A24, Bodies Bodies Bodies feels right at home among the indie studio’s notable “elevated horror” offerings like Midsommar and The Witch, as well its colorful tales of chaotic, uninhibited youth like Spring Breakers and The Bling Ring, so get ready for another future cult favorite.

Bodies Bodies Bodies will debut in select cities on August 5 before slashing its way into theaters nationwide on August 12. You can watch its brand new, full-length trailer below: