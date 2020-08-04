WATCH: Michael Henry wants to wink his way to love…or at least carnal lust

Comedian Michael Henry just dropped his latest comedy video, once again examining gay life in the age of COVID-19.

“Wow, you know how to wink?!” finds Henry and his friend Andrew sitting on a park bench and discussing how to flirt at a time when everyone wears masks. Michael insists that winking has become the best way to flirt while having the nose and mouth covered. Andrew, however, disagrees.

“Eyes are the window to the soul, Andrew,” Michael insists.

“I feel like when guys wink at me they just want to f*ck me,” Andrew contends.

“That too!” Michael agrees.

Unfortunately, Andrew never learned how to wink, which proves particularly problematic when the Gay Bottom Mafia arrives. Have a look, and start practicing the wink.