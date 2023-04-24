WATCH: ‘The Other Two’ shows hole—and heart—in trailer for comedy’s third season

Image Credit: ‘The Other Two,’ HBO Max

If the Venn Diagram of “gays” and “pop culture obsessives” is basically a circle, then The Other Two sits comfortably at its center.

Created by SNL alum Chris Kelly and Sarah Schneider, the HBO Max comedy is a pitch-perfect send-up of the entertainment industry, gay culture, and what it means to exist in today’s attention-starved world.

Which is why we’re particularly excited for The Other Two to return for its third season on May 4—there’s perhaps no other show on TV right now better at effortlessly skewering our quirks and obsessions.

In other words, The Other Two makes us feel seen.

Image Credit: ‘The Other Two,’ HBO Max

As a refresher: The series concerns itself with the Dubek family, particularly “the other two” siblings, Cary (Drew Tarver) and Brooke (Heléne Yorke), both in their thirties and wondering when—if ever—they might get their big break.

Their egos already took a huge hit when their younger brother, Chase (Case Walker), went from a viral social media sensation to global pop superstar. And then things just got even more complicated when their mom, Pat (Molly Shannon), became a beloved daytime talk show host.

And just when Cary and Brooke both found some success of their own at the end of season two, the world pulled the red carpet out from under them with a little thing call COVID-19.

Season 3, thankfully, skips ahead a few years—bypassing the early days of lockdown that nobody wants to revisit—and instead catches up in the present day.

Brooke worries her high-powered talent management job means “f*cking nothing” and struggles to live the shadow of her hunky, beloved fiancé Lance (the dreamy Josh Segarra), while Carey tries to harness the buzz of his first movie role. It also appears he’s got a new beau (Queer As Folk‘s Fin Argus), who leaves him hanging—hole exposed.

As for Chase, well, the young dreamboat is just a few days shy of 18, and he’s about to find out that the entertainment industry treats you very differently once you’re of legal age… Pray for him.

It’s been nearly two years, but the third season of The Other Two is just around the corner. You can get a taste of what’s in store with the brand-new trailer below:

The Other Two season three premieres May 4 on HBO Max.