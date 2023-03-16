HBO Max comedy ‘The Other Two’ is back and its guest star list is what gay dreams are made of

Chase Dreams fans, let me hear you make some noise! The Other Two is officially back in action.

Chris Murphy over at Vanity Fair got the full lowdown on the series’ much-awaited return. The slash-and-burn direction from Warner Bros Discovery had some of us worried the best gay satire on TV might get the HBO Max axe, but we’ve reached the promised land.

New episodes are set to hit the streamer on May 4th, and this season is packed with a more wild guest star list than fans could’ve asked for.

On top of our returning Dubek family of Drew Carver, Hélene Yorke, Case Walker, and Molly Shannon — and beaus Josh Segarra and Ken Marino — series creators Chris Kelly and Sarah Schneider have assembled stars of stage and screen for a season the gays can’t wait to see.

Returning guest stars include Kate Berlant of “I’m gagging for you, f*****” fame, Jimmy Fowlie as the lead Instagay, Wanda Sykes in her brash PR managing role, and Richard Kind as Cary’s former, less than stellar agent.

Along with these series faves comes a list of new heartthrobs to the series ready to keep viewers’ rapt attention, including…

Shang Chi star and six-pack aficionado Simu Liu:

Teen Wolf babe-turned-Ponyboi star Dylan O’Brien:

Current It Boy™ Lukas Gage:

Previous The Other Two guest star Noah Galvin’s fiancé, Ben Platt:

And Queer As Folk reboot cutie Fin Argus:

If that weren’t enough, beloved actresses Edie Falco and Ann Dowd (The Handmaid’s Tale) are on deck to bring the comedy (and the acting chops to hopefully get The Other Two the Emmy nods it so rightfully deserves).

The new detail drop on the third season also featured a ton of introductory plot; instead of picking up at the March 12th, 2020 moment where season two left off, it jumps three years into the future. This is partially to avoid having to turn the pandemic dredge into comedy, and partially because Case Walker is a whole 20-year-old now. One exclusive pic shows the young star done up in full bleach blond Justin Bieber drag, complete with a wispy mustache and an obnoxiously ironic tee.

Another pic shows Cary, who started the show uncomfortable with being gay at all, taking a selfie in front of The Stonewall Inn. We’re not sure how he’s going to turn such a cute pic into a humiliating situation, but he has such a talent for it.

No matter what this season has in store for us, fans can rest assured that its trademark brand of secondhand embarrassment will be right there ready to make them cringe.