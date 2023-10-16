WATCH: ‘Young Royals’ gets frisky & ‘Elite’ gets flirty in super queer new teaser clips from Netflix

‘Elite’ (left), ‘Young Royals’ (center), ‘Elite’ (right) Image Credits: Netflix

Given the wave of anti-LGBTQ+ legislation trying to keep any acknowledgement of queerness out of schools and away from the youth, it’s easy to feel like our community is being forced back into the closet.

So, good on Netflix for not just continuing to platform series that feature LGBTQ+ voices, but for loudly and proudly touting itself as a safe space for these stories—especially those focused on teens, young adults, and coming-of-age narratives.

In celebration of LGBTQ+ History Month, the streamer’s queer social channel MOST has dropped a euphoric social video that boasts their colorful catalogue of queer programming, featuring clips from fan favorite characters plus tantalizing first looks at upcoming season of Elite and Young Royals (but more on those in a minute.)

From Hearstopper to Stranger Things to the recent Aussie import Everything Now, some of Netflix’s biggest hits make appearances in the spot, all set to Troye Sivan‘s piping-hot track “What’s The Time Where You Are?” off his brand-new album Something To Give Each Other.

Honestly, the song’s kind of a funny fit since it’s mostly about late-night, long-distance flirting, but the undeniable bop fits well with upbeat clip and speaks to the way the streamer’s global platform connects the international queer community.

Also, all those folks you’re seeing watching the Netflix shows in the video? They’re not just hired actors—they’re real-life fans, and it’s sweet to see them get a showcase here. (As for those dreamy impeccably decorated living rooms and space they’re inhabiting… those are probably not real, but they sure do look great!)

But aside from just good vibes, the MOST video does offer new glimpses at the anticipated returns at two of its most beloved shows.

First up is Elite, the scorchingly hot Spanish soap which returns for season 7 this Friday. We’re treated to a past glimpse of hotties Omar Ayuso and Arón Piper making out in the middle of the club (“Omander” ‘shippers make some noise), but we also get a new clip of André Lamoglia’s Iván meeting Fernando Líndez’s dreamy new student, Joel.

Yes, we’re devastated hottie Manu RÍos isn’t around for this season, and we’ve already gotten a glimpse at his character Patrick’s emotional goodbye to Iván, but… we don’t know, we have a feeling Joel’s going to make it pretty easy to move on. Just look at Fernando Líndez!

But wait, there’s more!

If you stick around through the end of the video, you’re treated to a a goosebump-inducing new scene from Young Royals—our first official look at the third and final season of the Swedish drama.

There’s Omar Rudberg’s Simon and Edvin Ryding’s Prince Wilhelm standing awfully close to one another—back together after their relationship went through some speed bumps in season two.

“How did you imagine it would be,” Simon asks about… we’re not sure what “it” is, but we’re dying to find out!

“I can… show you,” Wilhelm responds with a smirk. Oh, it is so on!

When will we get to find out what “it” is? Well, that’s still TBA, but the fact that Netflix is dropping little teasers like this makes us think season three can’t be that far off, right? Will new episodes arrive before the end of 2023? We sure hope so! (Though, it’s really going to be hard to say goodbye to Wilhelm and Simon).

We spoke to stars Rudberg and Ryding late last fall (which you can watch below) and had them answers fan’s most burning questions, and they did share what they were looking forward to in season three, so let’s hope their dreams come true!

Anyway, thanks to Netflix for starting our week off right with this cute, queer video. Keep doing the “most,” y’all!