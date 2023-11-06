Which daddy’s the top? New poll ranks the hottest DILFs of 2023

In this age of social media, things move pretty fast. One day you’re in, the next you’re out, and it can honestly be pretty difficult to keep up—let alone retain the information that really matters.
That’s why we’re so grateful to have folks out there committed to documenting the important stories of our culture in real time. We’re talking, of course, about the historians at @archivedilfs.
Since July of ’22, the multi-platform social media archive has been sharing content dedicated to the hallowed DILFs, a.k.a. the dads you’d like to f*ck! Think of it as a library of thirst for everyone out there who knows some men just get better with age.
For the most part, @archivedilfs keeps it simple: it’s just a feed of the latest and greatest photos and videos of celebrities one might call “daddy.” It’s a subjective metric, sure, but you know the general type: Typically 40-plus, ruggedly handsome, occasionally sporting some form of facial hair, and frequently an actual father IRL.
But as we begin to wrap up 2023 (yes, it’s already November!), the account shifted their focus to counting down their “Top DILFs Of The Year,” as determined by a poll of their many, many follows (they have over 145k on X alone).
With over 25 thousands votes, the results may not necessarily surprise you, but they do offer a fascinating snapshot into what constitutes daddy-dom in ’23. So let’s dive in, shall we?
On Friday, November 4, @archivedilfs began counting down its top DILFs, starting with # 60: Nikolaj Coster Waldau, the Danish actor best known for playing Jamie Lannister on Game Of Thrones. At 53 years old with two kids of his own, the sexy star certainly fits the DILF mold, though we’ll admit we’re surprised to see him here considering his career’s been a little quiet since GoT wrapped.
Regardless, congrats Nikolaj! Well deserved!
Perhaps the most amusing thing about this whole endeavor is @archivedilf’s decision to mock up a faux magazine spread for their top 60 daddies, using pre-existing photos to wonderful effect. Someone on that team has a great eye for design!
So, no, there’s sadly no such thing as Archive DILFs Magazine, but if there was it’s not hard to imagine someone like # 51 DILF Lee Pace gracing it’s cover, a 44-year old actor who yours truly called a “renaissance daddy” when he was honored as part of our Pride 50 this past June.
And clocking in at the youngest is Aaron Taylor-Johnson, 33, star of Kick-Ass and Avengers: Age Of Ultron. Considering the incredibly chiseled Brit was born in 1990, we might argue with his daddy label, but Taylor-Johnson is actually the father of two kids, plus the fact that his partner (director Sam Taylor-Johnson) is a full 23 years his senior surely helped boost his score.
# 5: Cillian Murphy, 47, the blue-eyed star of Oppenheimer, no doubt bolstered by the historical epic’s blockbuster box office numbers.
# 4: Mads Mikkelsen, 57, the Danish daddy who’s had roles in James Bond, Stars Wars, the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and was even the titular “b*tch” is Rihanna’s “B*tch Better Have My Money” video.
# 3: David Tennant, 52, the Scottish actor with a memorable tenure as the Time Lord on Doctor Who. Hilariously, his wife saw the news on X and posted the following:
# 2: Oscar Isaac, 44, the Guatemalan-born thespian who’s been stealing hearts with roles in the newest Star Wars trilogy, Ex Machina, Inside Lllewyn Davis, and more.
And, drumroll please…
# 1: Pedro Pascal, 48. Are you surprised? This babe of a bachelor has had a true breakout year thanks to the success of apocalypse drama The Last Of Us, and just keeps on charming us, whether online, on the red carpet—anywhere! Though he is not actually a father, the man’s been “daddy” for a while now, a fact that was solidified by a very thirsty SNL sketch back in February.
For the curious, @archivedilfs went ahead and tweeted out a breakdown of voting, showing us that Pascal received a whopping 9,223 votes—that’s 35% of all people who responded to the poll!
And, hey, if you’ve got issues with the list, don’t look at us—we’re just the bearers of dad news—you can take it up with @archivedilfs. (But, please, go easy on them, they just finished hand counting thousands of DILF ballots, and we’re sure they’re exhausted!)
