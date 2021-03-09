Whoopi Goldberg can’t even with Meghan McCain anymore

John McCain’s daughter, Meghan, has outdone herself yet again and perhaps nobody is more over it than Whoopi Goldberg.

This morning, McCain went on a truly bizarre rant about how she, Meghan McCain, co-host of The View, thinks “monarchies are stupid.”

Uproxx reports:

McCain used her time during the panel discussion to talk about her childhood playing George Washington with her siblings while touting the McCain family legacy of fighting in the Revolutionary War. While she eventually segued into an info dump on the popularity of Prince William and Kate Middleton and how some British citizens find Prince Harry and Markle’s interview to be poorly timed due to Prince Philip’s failing health, McCain returned to her rant about the proud American tradition of toppling monarchies, which she called “stupid.” It was all very weird, and yet very in character for McCain, who tends to make every topic about her.

“I do not want to defend the monarchy,” McCain said. “I’m a red-blooded 100% American who celebrates freedom anyway I can.”

She concluded her soapbox diatribe by spewing some more barely coherent nonsense about how Meghan Markle and Oprah Winfrey are “single-handedly finishing what George Washington and our revolutionary counterparts did” (huh?) and that she is “all for it.”

And then came Goldberg’s reaction.

? I am WHEEZING at this Whoopi Goldberg reaction to Meghan McCain. pic.twitter.com/y8dwe39DRy — Tommy X-TrumpIsARacist-opher (@tommyxtopher) March 9, 2021

Goldberg’s response quickly went viral on social media. Within minutes, both “Whoopi” and “The View” were trending on Twitter.

Here's what people are saying…

The New Whoopi meme of her shutting down foolish co-host Meghan McCain. #TheView pic.twitter.com/j7rc4DjIAj — Chantay Berry ?? (@iamchanteezy) March 9, 2021

Whoopi had no idea what Meghan McCain just said ? #TheView — Ciara (@ceecee3554) March 9, 2021

Meghan: I love my country …patriotism …Mount Vernon …4 Fathers …blah, blah, blah Whoopi: Okaaay…??#TheView pic.twitter.com/lpjd39zBQu — Chris Tina (@ChrisTina242527) March 9, 2021

Meghan McCain is really the Piers Morgan of the View if you think about it. #TheView — Krisp Jenner ?? (@jillianmallory) March 9, 2021

It’s 2021 and we are all Whoopi. pic.twitter.com/SncHJPxHTW — Justin Martindale (@justmartindale) March 9, 2021

I can't imagine achieving as much as Whoopi Goldberg has, after decades of hard work and acclaim, to finally be given a comfy position as host of a morning talk show, only to find out you have to listen to Meghan McCain the entire time you're there. — Spence, Todd (@Todd_Spence) March 9, 2021

Since #TheView is still trending, I would like to share this view or Whoopi gathering Meghan McCain. pic.twitter.com/IDXBNKSxa2 — Chantay Berry ?? (@iamchanteezy) March 9, 2021

The way Meghan McCain really think she serves every morning is hilarious. — JOHNNY SIBILLY (@JohnnySibilly) March 9, 2021

#TheView Whoopi is back to fully medicated due to a certain coworker. pic.twitter.com/5MfNtKUuxj — RMFD (@uasknortelln) March 9, 2021

Whoopi treating Meghan McCain like the pathetic joke that she is was the highlight of The View. She theoretically whoops that ass everyday. — Kyla In The Burgh ???????? (@KylaInTheBurgh) March 9, 2021

Whoopi is not here for John McCain's daughter (aka Me, Me, Me) today & I'm loving every second of it ?? #TheView pic.twitter.com/eYDGHGxxHY — Beth Frank (@farbav) March 9, 2021

why does meghan mccain choose to be part of the view when whoopi clowns her every episode — lex (@euphwhoric) March 9, 2021

meghan is karen who try to explain why she should get the 2 dollars off the kale whoopi is the hood cashier who need to go on her breakpic.twitter.com/xLEs3BpK7G — Route Green ? (@All_Cake88) March 9, 2021

Whoopi’s Okay after Meghan just spoke has me dying laughing #TheView pic.twitter.com/heqkvLLoNn — Xubeauty06 (@xubeauty06) March 9, 2021

