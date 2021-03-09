she's done

Whoopi Goldberg can’t even with Meghan McCain anymore

John McCain’s daughter, Meghan, has outdone herself yet again and perhaps nobody is more over it than Whoopi Goldberg.

This morning, McCain went on a truly bizarre rant about how she, Meghan McCain, co-host of The View, thinks “monarchies are stupid.”

Uproxx reports:

McCain used her time during the panel discussion to talk about her childhood playing George Washington with her siblings while touting the McCain family legacy of fighting in the Revolutionary War. While she eventually segued into an info dump on the popularity of Prince William and Kate Middleton and how some British citizens find Prince Harry and Markle’s interview to be poorly timed due to Prince Philip’s failing health, McCain returned to her rant about the proud American tradition of toppling monarchies, which she called “stupid.” It was all very weird, and yet very in character for McCain, who tends to make every topic about her.

“I do not want to defend the monarchy,” McCain said. “I’m a red-blooded 100% American who celebrates freedom anyway I can.”

She concluded her soapbox diatribe by spewing some more barely coherent nonsense about how Meghan Markle and Oprah Winfrey are “single-handedly finishing what George Washington and our revolutionary counterparts did” (huh?) and that she is “all for it.”

And then came Goldberg’s reaction.

Goldberg’s response quickly went viral on social media. Within minutes, both “Whoopi” and “The View” were trending on Twitter.

